Video: 4 passengers from Dubai caught smuggling unboxed iPhone 16 devices into India

Before 1971, the average life expectancy was 53 years — now it's 80; this is why managing seniors' well-being is becoming an important topic, doctor says
Delhi customs seized twelve iPhone 16 Pro Max from passengers flying from Dubai.
A group of four passengers were caught trying to smuggle the phones through an Indigo flight on October 1.
The latest iPhone 16 currently starts at Dh3,399 in the UAE, while the iPhone 16 Plus is priced at Dh3,799 for its base mode. The iPhone 16 Pro starts at Dh4,299, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at Dh5,099 for its base model.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Meanwhile in India, the iPhone 16 starts at Rs79,900, and the iPhone 16 Plus at Rs89,900. The iPhone 16 Pro starts at Rs119,900 and the iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at Rs144,900.
UAE witnessed a surge in international buyers as they flew in with the opportunity to sell devices at an even higher cost in their home countries. These buyers were willing to pay a premium of Dh1,500 to Dh2,500 above the retail price to get their hands on the device.
Some resellers in the UAE faced massive financial losses, with some losing as much as Dh200,000. This came as supply flooded the market and prices significantly dropped within days.
ALSO READ:
Before 1971, the average life expectancy was 53 years — now it's 80; this is why managing seniors' well-being is becoming an important topic, doctor says
The closure resulted from serious food safety violations and the facility's failure to implement effective corrective measures
Special flights are part of an initiative called 'Autumn with Dubai Civil Aviation Authority' launched on International Day for Older Persons
Dubai's Ruler took to social media to praise the minister's achievement
The two leaders highlighted the UAE’s ongoing commitment to supporting the wellbeing of its people
The data of licensed companies can be found on SCA's website, which can be accessed to avoid falling prey to fraudulent practices
The leader said that the awards are 'a seed that we plant today for the future'
Whether you purchased your phone in store or online, here is a guide to getting your money back