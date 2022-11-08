In pictures: Incredible scenes as last 'blood moon' until 2025 rises in UAE

In 2019, Giovanni Potenza completed the race three times in a row - with an average time of 13 minutes to make the trek up 1334 steps
Eager skygazers across the country were treated to a stunning sight on Tuesday, November 8, as a rare phenomenon known as a "blood moon" was visible, along with a Penumbral lunar eclipse.
Catching a glimpse of the celestial spectacle was extra special as residents will not be able to witness a blood moon again for the next three years. According to Nasa, after tomorrow’s eclipse, the next total lunar eclipse will not occur again until March 14, 2025.
Here are some snaps of the stunning sight as it dazzled the nation's fervently-watching residents.
