In pictures: Incredible scenes as last 'blood moon' until 2025 rises in UAE

According to Nasa, after today's eclipse, the next total lunar eclipse will not occur again for three years

Photos by Shihab

By Web Desk Published: Tue 8 Nov 2022, 11:51 PM

Eager skygazers across the country were treated to a stunning sight on Tuesday, November 8, as a rare phenomenon known as a "blood moon" was visible, along with a Penumbral lunar eclipse.

Catching a glimpse of the celestial spectacle was extra special as residents will not be able to witness a blood moon again for the next three years. According to Nasa, after tomorrow’s eclipse, the next total lunar eclipse will not occur again until March 14, 2025.

Here are some snaps of the stunning sight as it dazzled the nation's fervently-watching residents.

The 'blood moon' as it rises against the backdrop of Dubai Creek's Golf and Yacht club.

