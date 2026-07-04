UAE to further improve Hajj services for Emirati pilgrims; Sheikh Mohamed reviews plans

The UAE is looking to further improve the Hajj experience for Emirati pilgrims, with plans focused on enhancing services, strengthening support and ensuring smoother journeys from departure to return.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reviewed these plans during a meeting with officials from the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office and its affiliated committees, which oversee the welfare of Emirati pilgrims during the annual pilgrimage.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the programmes introduced this year's Hajj season to support pilgrims throughout their stay in the holy sites. He also reviewed future initiatives aimed at improving the organisation of Hajj and expanding the services available to Emirati pilgrims.

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The President praised the efforts of the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office and its committees, thanking them for helping pilgrims perform Hajj with ease and peace of mind.

He also stressed that ensuring the wellbeing of Emirati pilgrims — from their arrival in the holy sites to their safe return home — remains a key priority.

Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat and head of the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office, said Sheikh Mohamed's continued support has enabled the office to strengthen its services and improve coordination between government entities involved in organising Hajj.

The meeting was also attended by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with several ministers, senior officials and members of the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office.