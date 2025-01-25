Imagine a 68-year-old running 42km? These UAE residents prove no one's too old for sports

Photos: Supplied

Contrary to the popular saying “as the twig is bent, so grows the tree”, several endurance athletes in Abu Dhabi did not embrace sports till middle age — with some even starting after 60.

Dr Ziad Kassem was a man of few words, anxious nature, and could barely run 3km. After becoming a regular athlete at age 65 and finishing his first full marathon (42.1km) at 67, the gains he enjoyed exceeded the emotional satisfaction and losing excess weight. He got rid of the stress and anxiety that prevented him from even taking a sip of coffee.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Caffeine disturbed me before; now I am the king of coffee! I can enjoy it anytime and not feel agitated,” said the 68-year-old dentist.

“Sports also made me more social. I wasn’t very chatty, now I enjoy engaging in interesting topics with others.”

The Lebanese expat began his fitness journey after one of his patients invited him to join her community group Abu Dhabi Running Team (ADRT) in 2021.

“I enjoyed the community spirit and fun vibes and making new friends. I also lost around 8kg; all of that got me hooked to sports and pushed me to try new challenges.”

Dr Ziad Kassem

Dr Kassem described how he relived fun childhood memories by taking on cycling and swimming.

“My father did not allow me to ride a bike when I was a kid, he was worried I would fall and hurt myself, so I used to do it in secret.” After embracing cycling as a sport, he said it became one of his most enjoyable activities. He also started taking swimming classes. “While growing up, we used to go to the coast in Lebanon and swim there, but I did not have the proper technique.”

Dr Kassem is now a regular at local triathlon — not deterred by a little mishap during his first experience in Khor Fakkan three years ago, when he faced severe dehydration that caused him to faint at the finish line.

“I did not know that I had to take electrolytes to avoid dehydration so during the run, I felt overheated. The ambulance took me to the hospital, and I was fine after. I learnt my lesson and how to avoid such incidents and took part in several triathlons after that,” he added.

Running to de-stress

Determined not to feel old and tired, Racha Kabbara decided to become an athlete and marathoner after sending her daughters to university and finding spare time for herself.

“I saw an advert on Facebook of a running group training for the Adnoc marathon in 2019. I decided to join them and ran the 10km course that year.”

“We then urged the coach who trained us, Youssef Rochdi, to start a running team, so we don’t stop after the race,” said the 53-year-old Lebanese. “Shortly after, the Abu Dhabi Running Team was formed, and when the pandemic hit, I realised running will be the only way for me to de-stress.”

Racha Kabbara

Embracing her new hobby, she started doing virtual races before public events became available again, and in 2021, she finished her first full marathon.

“It was the year of challenges, I had turned 50 and did not want to feel like I was ageing and cannot move, so I challenged myself to run the full marathon; I trained for six months and finished it without any injuries," Kabbara shared.

She laughed at the memory of passing her family cheering for her at the 20km point, and happily greeting them with a cheerful 'I love you!' "But when I passed that point again during the second loop at 40km, I was so tired and frustrated, that I yelled: Why did you let me do this?”

The fatigue of the day remained a pleasant memory that Kabbara uses to push her forward when facing all kinds of life’s challenges. She continued to practise sports, including strength classes, trail runs, duathlons, and has her eyes set on triathlons next.

The 42-year-old Ironman

Dr Mohammed Al Hashmi barely committed to sports or the gym in his 20s and 30s. Now in his 40s, he has completed in the past six months two full-distance triathlons — also known as Ironman — where athletes need to complete a 3.8km swim, a 180km cycling course, and a full marathon before a certain cutoff time.

He has also done a 5km swimming race known as half Oceanman, (a full Oceanman is 10km), during its World Final Championship in Dubai last December, just one day after running the Abu Dhabi marathon.

Dr Mohammed Al Hashmi

“I felt I have already climbed up the academic ladder by achieving a PhD, and the social ladder by having five kids, now it was time to do something for myself and ascend the physical ladder,” said the 42-year-old Emirati. He started by becoming a gym regular “because it is more convenient and easier to start with”, he said. “I used to train alone, following training videos on Youtube. After the gym, I used to go for short runs, around 3km max.” The runs grew longer and stronger after a colleague of his invited him to join the Abu Dhabi Running Team's daily runs. Enjoying the community spirit and group encouragement, he became attached to endurance sports. “I was drawn to longer runs and endurance sports because it became a form of meditation and mind detox, it’s my quality time,” said the corporate assurance team leader. “It benefited me psychologically. The things that used to make me furious don’t bother me anymore. Overreacting and anxiety ended with sports.” He describes 2024 as his year of achievements; it included several long-distance triathlons throughout the year, and representing the UAE at the World Triathlon Championship in Malaga, Spain, last October, just two weeks after finishing a full Ironman in Barcelona. “I felt so happy carrying the UAE flag during the pre-race flag parade.” Another highlight, he said, was Challenge Roth last July, a scenic full distance triathlon in Bavaria, Germany. “It was my first full-distance triathlon, and I finished it in 11 hours and 20 minutes, which is considered good timing for someone who is not a professional and new to the sport. “I enjoyed every part of it. The cycling course was gorgeous, passing through several villages. Every few kilometres, you’d find aid booths with fresh bakes and drinks offered by the locals,” he said. After spending a big fraction of last year participating in races around the world, Dr Al Hashmi said he is dedicating this year to spending time with his family. ALSO READ: 'Use it or lose it': Seniors in UAE advised to keep brain active by learning new skills UAE: Party games for 60-year-olds? Fun meetups help elderly beat loneliness