'I'm not alone': New helpline offers UAE multiple sclerosis patients emotional support

When Waqar Suleiman, a 31-year-old Sudanese dentist, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2019, she found herself navigating a confusing and isolating journey.

“I had numbness in my feet for three months, and the initial diagnosis was a back problem affecting my feet,” she recalled. The lack of readily accessible information and support extended the challenge faced by those living with MS. Now, the newly launched MS Helpline is set to change that.

At the time, Suleiman discovered the complexities of living with MS. “This disease is not like others. It’s confusing because the symptoms don’t always align with what specialists describe,” she said. She recalled experiencing numbness in the extremities or muscle weakness and was left to panic. “With this condition, you’re always wondering if it’s an MS attack or just fatigue,” she said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Facilitated by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) with support from Mubadala through the Mubadala Foundation and operated by M42, the MS Helpline aims to provide confidential and immediate support to the MS community in the UAE. Accessible by dialling 800677, the helpline offers information on specialist healthcare practitioners, mental health assessments, and active listening support. It is available daily from 10am to 10pm.

Photos: Supplied

She remembered the anxiety of trying to decide when to resume her medication after giving birth. “My specialist wasn’t available, and I felt so scared. A helpline like this would have been a great comfort back then,” she said.

For Suleiman, who has witnessed growing awareness of MS in the UAE, this initiative is a significant milestone. “When I was first diagnosed, MS wasn’t highlighted enough in the media. You felt isolated unless you knew someone with the condition,” she explained. “But now, the awareness campaigns by NMSS—from lectures in malls to coffee shop discussions—have made a real difference.”

Another MS warrior, Javeria Abdul Rashid, a 35-year-old Pakistani mother of two, was diagnosed with relapsing-remitting MS in 2023. Initially, symptoms like optic neuritis, numbness, and loss of balance left her confused and frustrated. “I didn’t know what was happening until I was diagnosed. While it was overwhelming, it was also a relief to know what I was dealing with,” she said.

For Abdul Rashid, managing MS has been a journey of resilience. “Symptoms like fatigue and brain fog make daily tasks challenging, but I’ve learned to reach out for support,” she explains. The MS Helpline, she believes, is a game-changer. “It offers practical advice and emotional support during uncertain times. The call-back service and mental health support initiative are particularly commendable. Knowing there’s a team ready to guide us through the complexities of MS is a huge relief.”

Javeria Abdul Rashid

Reflecting on her journey, she emphasized the importance of connection and empowerment. "Discovering resources through the National MS Society and hearing stories from others living with MS has given me strength. Knowing I’m not alone and that many live fulfilling lives despite MS is truly inspiring. The helpline is a vital resource, providing reassurance not just to individuals but also to families navigating the condition together.”

The NMSS designed the helpline to address three key pillars: providing immediate support and resources, reducing stigma, and driving research through secure data collection. Hala Zainal, Senior Manager of Programs and Community Outreach at NMSS explained: “The helpline is a safe space where individuals can ask questions, access personalized resources, and get connected to MS specialists across the UAE. It’s about ensuring no one feels unsupported or uninformed.” Hala Zainal Through partnerships with organizations like Mubadala Foundation and M42, the helpline also plays a critical role in mental health support. “Our representatives are trained to de-escalate distress, practice active listening, and offer mental health assessment call-backs,” says Zainal. “We’re providing a compassionate listener to reduce isolation and help individuals make informed decisions about their care,” she said. Both Suleiman and Abdul Rashid see the helpline as a vital resource for the MS community. “Having someone to talk to, especially during moments of panic, makes all the difference,” said Suleiman. Abdul Rashid added: “It bridges a critical gap, providing reassurance and empowering people to live fulfilling lives despite the challenges of MS.” ALSO READ: Living with Multiple Sclerosis: UAE-based expat says, 'Everyone deserves to thrive' UAE: This Emirati doctor turns athletes of determination into global champions