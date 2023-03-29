Ikea UAE recalls children’s game over choking risks, offers full refund

Summit will see discussions on how global marketing leaders are facing up to a new decade and changed world
Popular Swedish furniture chain Ikea has recalled a fishing game because of potential choking hazard.
“Ikea urges all customers who own Blavingad fishing game multicolour to stop using it,” Ikea UAE – a member of Al-Futtaim group of companies, said in a statement.
Ikea said that it had noted small rivets on the toy can come loose, which can result in a potential choking hazard, especially for smaller children, and hence it was being recalled.
“Safety is a top priority for Ikea and therefore we are taking precautionary measures and recalling Blavingad fishing game multi-colour, due to a potential choking hazard,” it said.
The game can be returned to any Ikea store for a full refund even without proof of purchase receipt.
“Ikea develops its products using a rigorous risk assessment and testing programme, to make sure that the products live up to all applicable laws and standards in the markets where they are sold.”
For more information, the public can contact the Ikea toll-free at 8004532.
“Ikea apologises for any inconvenience this recall may cause,” the statement added.
