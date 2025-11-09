BRIDGE Summit 2025: Global icon Idris Elba to join 400 speakers shaping future of media, content, entertainment

Global actor, filmmaker, DJ and philanthropist Idris Elba will take part in BRIDGE Summit 2025, the world’s first and largest debut event for media, content, and entertainment, taking place from December 8 to 10, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The Summit is expected to draw over 60,000 participants, 400 speakers, and 300 exhibitors, representing the most influential minds and organisations shaping the next decade of global content. Designed as a platform for collaboration between creators, policymakers, and business leaders, BRIDGE Summit 2025 will explore the forces driving transformation across seven content tracks — Media, Content Creators, Music, Gaming, Marketing, Tech , AI, and Picture — mapping the full spectrum of media, content, and entertainment.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Elba’s participation adds a powerful voice to this dialogue. With a career that bridges entertainment, entrepreneurship, and advocacy, he has long used his influence to champion causes from youth empowerment and African development to food security and inclusive creative industries. His cross-disciplinary work reflects the Summit’s vision to connect media, content and entertainment as one global language that inspires collaboration, creativity, and progress.

Elba joins a distinguished group of 400 global changemakers representing governments, creative enterprises, investment firms, and cultural institutions. Together, they will explore how storytelling and content creation can drive innovation, economic growth, and social impact in an increasingly connected world.