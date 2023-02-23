IDEX: Paramount to begin producing N-Raven loitering munition from April

It is a robust yet cost-effective munition to meet the needs of the new battlefield in both asymmetrical and symmetrical warfare

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 2:17 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 2:18 PM

Paramount Aerospace Systems (PAS), a subsidiary to Paramount, the UAE headquartered global aerospace and technology company, has announced that its groundbreaking N-Raven loitering munition will begin production in April this year with first deliveries in October.

N-Raven has been digitally designed with quick transfer of technology in mind, to enable governments to manufacture these loitering munitions in their countries, in less than one year, keeping the urgent requirements of armed forces around the world.

The announcement was made at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX 2023) in Abu Dhabi.

Paramount Aerospace Systems has developed the N-Raven as a robust yet cost-effective loitering munition to meet the needs of the new battlefield in both asymmetrical and symmetrical warfare, by utilising proven building blocks, components and experience gained from the company’s previously-fielded and operational remote-controlled systems.

The N-Raven munition consists of three different models; GPS guided, fixed optical seeker head target identification, recognition and tracking; and a Gimbal version of the Optical Seeker Head. All these technologies, including the hardware, software and AI, have been developed by Paramount.

The swarming version of the N Raven is in advanced stages of development and is scheduled to be industrialised in the second half of 2024.

With a wingspan of 3.6 meters, a maximum cruise speed of up to 180 km/hr and a loitering endurance time of roughly 2 hours (electric) and 4.5 hours (petrol), and a range of up to 100km, the 55 kg N-Raven delivers capabilities to find, fix and destroy, neutralise and suppress targets. The 13.5 kg payload is key to this ability.

Mobile and deployable in a short period of time, operational units can utilise and launch the N-Raven from both land-based and naval platforms. Commanders will benefit from the advantage of the N-Raven’s precision strike capabilities against targets, both static and moving, located deep within enemy territory,

“Designed to strengthen armed forces’ aerial reconnaissance, engagement and precision strike capabilities, while removing humans from harm’s way, the N Raven addresses the increasing requirements of governments for defence industrial autonomy and maintaining security of supply,"revealed Steve Griessel, Paramount Global CEO, .

“The N Raven is a lightweight solution yet with the capacity to immobilise convoys and supply lines, and in doing so, deplete enemy capabilities,” he continued.

“Recent conflicts around the world have confirmed that loitering munitions will play a key role on the new battlefield. This ingenious, affordable technology increases mission survivability and success, enhances real time actionable intelligence, minimises exposure of friendly forces, and in doing so, provide armed forces around the world with an unassailable advantage” says Griessel.

Made in UAE

Paramount partners with AAL Group to market Mi-type helicopter solutions Paramount Aerospace Systems has announced a strategic partnership with AAL Group Ltd for the marketing of Mi-type helicopter solutions production of Mi main and tail rotor composite helicopter blades, from facilities within the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a joint statement, Paramount and the AAL Group announced that they will collaborate to service and upgrade fleets of helicopters across Africa, as well as the production of interchangeable composite rotary wing blades to meet the increasing demand from partner countries across the continent.

Established in 2000, AAL Group Ltd. is a leading international aviation organization headquartered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), providing a full range of services and support for Mi-type rotary-wing aircraft. The company offers integrated and efficient solutions for its customers around the world to support the operational readiness of their helicopter fleets.

AAL Group Ltd. CEO, Olga Martyshchenko, said: “We strive to be the leader in the rotary-wing industry, placing our global customers’ needs at the core of our business. In realising our vision, we recognise that there is always more that can be done and that the demands of our customers are evolutionary. In Paramount, we have found a partner committed to EMEA defence industrialisation, with an acute understanding of the asymmetrical challenges faced by governments across Africa. We look forward to continued and shared growth on the heels of this landmark announcement”.

The companies’ production resources will be situated within a newly established facility located on a plot of land directly connected to the airside.

