‘I'd lose 20 mins near the roundabout’: Sharjah residents await Al Taawun Tunnel opening

For years, getting through Al Taawun Roundabout during peak hours meant a long wait for many Sharjah residents. Some said they would spend at least 20 minutes near the roundabout during the morning and evening rush, as traffic built up from all four directions.

Now, residents are looking forward to the opening of the first phase of the Al Taawun Tunnel, hoping it will make their daily journeys easier.

The first phase of the project is expected to open in November, ahead of the Sharjah International Book Fair. Residents said the timing is important because the annual event brings some of the heaviest traffic of the year to Al Taawun and the roads around Expo Centre Sharjah.

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For those living close to the construction area, the past few months have also meant changes to everyday routines. Some residents have had to park farther from their buildings, while some parents now walk their children to the main road so that school buses can pick them up.

But residents who spoke to Khaleej Times said they understand that the disruption is temporary and are now waiting to see how much the new road network will improve traffic.

‘Roundabout could take 20 minutes’

Al Taawun resident Emad Al Faqi said congestion around the roundabout was a regular part of his daily travel even before construction began.

“Before the construction started, the roundabout itself could take us 20 minutes or more to cross during the morning and evening peak hours,” he said.

The roadworks have also changed the morning routine for some residents.

“Now, with the roadworks going on, the routine is different, especially for residents with children. In some places, school buses cannot come close to the residential buildings like they used to, so parents have to walk with their children towards the main road for the pickup.”

He said families have simply started leaving home earlier to manage the change. “We understand that this is temporary. We can see the amount of work happening around us, and everyone is waiting for the roads to open and hoping that the daily commute will become much easier.”

Traffic from all four directions

For Sajjad Ahmed, who regularly travels from Al Taawun towards Al Quoz, said that the problem was the amount of vehicles entering the roundabout from different directions.

“The Roundabout itself was free, but the roads leading to it used to have bumper-to-bumper traffic. During peak hours, once vehicles started building up, there was hardly any direction from which you could escape the congestion,” he said.

“There were mornings when I would spend at least 20 minutes just around this stretch before continuing towards Dubai. Evenings could be equally difficult while returning.”

Ahmed said the current diversions have caused some inconvenience, but residents know what the road project is expected to solve. “We have dealt with this bottleneck for years. Now we are just looking forward to seeing how traffic moves once the tunnel and the surrounding roads are fully opened.”

Parking farther away

The construction has also affected parking for some people living around Al Taawun and Al Khan. Amit Sarda, a resident of Al Khan, said there are times when residents have to leave their vehicles farther away and walk back to their buildings.

“One of the changes residents have had to adjust to during the construction is parking. Depending on where the work is happening, sometimes you cannot park as conveniently or reach your building through the route you normally use,” he said.

However, Sarda said residents know major road projects can bring temporary difficulties. “I don’t see people complaining about the project itself. Most residents understand that major road improvements cannot happen without some temporary disruption. What everyone wants now is for the work to be completed so that we can see the benefit.”

Hoping for opening before Book Fair

For Al Khan resident Naseem Ahmed, the biggest test could come during the Sharjah International Book Fair, when thousands of visitors travel to Expo Centre Sharjah.

He said families have already changed their routines because of the construction. “Parents have to check which roads are accessible, leave a little earlier and, in some cases, take their children to the main road because that is where the school bus can reach them,” he said.

“These are small adjustments that people have become used to over the last few months. We are not complaining because we know the area is being improved.”

Ahmed said residents are especially hoping the new roads are ready before the Book Fair. “That is one of the busiest times of the year in this part of Sharjah. Traffic around Al Taawun and Expo Centre becomes much heavier. If the new road network is open by then, residents will immediately be able to see what difference it makes.”

The 500-metre Al Taawun Tunnel will have three lanes in each direction. Once operational, the project is expected to improve traffic between Al Taawun Street, Al Nahda Bridge and Dubai.

Authorities have said the upgraded junction will be able to handle around 4,200 vehicles per hour in each direction during peak periods, while waiting times could fall by up to 85 per cent. The entire Al Taawun road project is scheduled to be completed in February 2027.