UAE customers can now pay up to Dh20,000 ICP service fees through Tabby instalments

ICP provides UAE residents with an array of services including identity card services, visas, residency permits, etc

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 4 Jul 2026, 7:01 PM
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UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs l and Port Security (ICP) has expanded its flexible payment options to include Tabby's 'buy now, pay later' option. Customers can use the platform to split their purchases into easy instalments while paying for ICP's services.

ICP provides UAE residents with an array of services in several categories, including identity card services, visas, residency permits, family data, nationality and passports and validation gateway services.

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The authority launched Easy Payment service last year, in partnership with ten leading national banks, where credit card-holders could split service fees of Dh500 or more in instalments over three to 12 months, at a zero per cent interest rate. 

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ICP announced on Saturday that its customers can now benefit from using Tabby, which allows service fees to be paid in instalments over 3 to 12 months, for transactions of up to Dh20,000, subject to the customer's credit assessment.

When customers reach the payment stage, they can simply choose the payment option that best suits their needs, whether Tabby or Easy Payment, and complete their application with ease.

The initiative aims at developing innovative financial solutions to delivering a more convenient customer experience.

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