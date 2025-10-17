UAE: ICP service fees can now be paid in instalments; 10 banks join initiative

The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has launched a new initiative, “The Authority at Your Service,” allowing customers to pay for service fees in convenient instalments.

Announced recently at Gitex Global 2025, the easy payment plan is part of the Authority’s commitment to providing flexible financial solutions and enhancing the quality of life for residents, in line with the “Year of Community 2025” initiative.

Under the first phase of the programme, customers with credit cards from 10 participating local banks can opt to pay service fees of Dh500 or more in instalments over three to 12 months, with a 0 per cent interest rate.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the ICP, stated that the initiative is part of the authority’s efforts to adopt innovative financial solutions that keep pace with technological advancements.

He emphasised that the initiative aims to ease the financial burdens on customers and enable them to manage their financial commitments more efficiently.

“This initiative… reinforces its commitment to improving customers’ quality of life, and contributes to transforming the customer’s journey with the Authority into an easy, seamless, and positive experience,” he said.

Major General Ahmed Mayouf Al Amri, Acting Director General of Support Services at the authority, added that the initiative sets new standards for efficiency in government services.

“With the launch of this initiative, the Authority establishes new standards of efficiency in delivering government services and paves the way for more convenient and seamless financial experiences,” he stated.

The participating banks include First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emirates Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Mashreq Bank, RAKBANK, and Commercial International Bank.

Customers can apply for the easy payment plan by contacting their bank’s call centre or through other available service channels.