UAE's ICP warns of fraud attempts via fake calls, websites using its name, logo

UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has issued a warning on Thursday, April 30, against scammers who use its name and logo through fake calls and websites.

Beside the fraudulent purposes of these attempts, the authority also said these scams aim for hacking, calling on residents to use official channels to contact with ICP.

The ICP provides its customers, either inside the UAE or abroad, with a wide range of services, including applying for a Golden Visa, Blue Residency, and public visas. For UAE residents, the authority is mandated with issuing Emirates IDs, among others services for those living in the country.

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What customers are advised to do

To avoid falling victims to scammers, customers are advised to visit ICP smart app or website to benefit from its services. They should make sure not to share their OTP or UAE PASS verification code with anyone as ICP employees will never as for this information.

The ICP called on its customers to remain vigilant and avoid responding to suspicious calls, messages, or links in order to protect their personal data and finances, confirming that legal action will be taken in coordination with the relevant UAE authorities.