‘Ice creams, juices a luxury for us': Dubai residents get over 35,000 free snacks daily

Every day, more than 35,000 ice creams, juices, and water bottles are being distributed for free across Dubai, thanks to the 'Al Freej Fridge' campaign. The volunteers utilise five ice cream trucks, each traveling to various neighbourhoods in two shifts—morning and evening.
Covering ten areas of Dubai daily each truck carries about 7,000 ice creams, juices, water, and snacks daily providing much-needed relief to residents working outside, including construction workers, cab drivers, and delivery riders.
The trucks, parked in crowded areas, attract residents with the nostalgic jingle of ice cream music playing over speakers. As summer temperatures soar, this initiative, running until August 23, aims to mitigate the effects of the intense heat and promote the values of compassion and giving within the community. The campaign will benefit one million workers in its two-month run.
“It’s a relief to slurp on the ice cream and juices in this heat,” said Salam Mustafa, a construction worker with a private firm operating in Muhaisinah. “The Al Freej Fridge truck is a big relief to us, working in the intense heat during the day. And the best part is, it’s absolutely free. I got to eat ice cream, juice, water, and snacks, which would cost me more than Dh5. I can have it twice a day and save about Dh10, and monthly, I can save about Dh300,” added Mustafa.
The volunteers starts their work at 8 am in the morning loading their truck with the essentials in Muhaisnah and drives to a designated area. “Around 9am, we park and distribute ice creams, juice, and water,” said Abdullah Omar, a 19-year-old volunteer with the Al Freej Fridge Campaign.
“For the last two weeks, we have delivered over 500,000 pieces. The smiles of the beneficiaries brighten our day,” said Abdullah.
The campaign, which began two weeks ago, will continue until August 23. “We will be giving out a total of 7 million pieces,” said Abdullah.
“The cold drinks and ice cream are like a blessing,” said Nicolas, a delivery rider. “Working under the sun all day drains your energy, but this initiative keeps us hydrated and refreshed. It also saves us a lot of money that we would otherwise spend on buying drinks and snacks. I am grateful for this support.”
“We feel valued and cared for, which motivates us to continue working hard despite the heat,” said Taufeeeq, a construction worker who got the ice cream at Al Khawaneej. “The campaign not only helps us cool down but also brings the community together. It’s heartwarming to see volunteers taking time out to support us.”
“Ice creams and juices are a luxury for us. We rarely consume it. All we think about is saving money and sending it to our loved ones back home so that they are happy and live peacefully,” said Huzaifa, a cab driver. “It is not just a treat for our taste buds but a refreshing agent. I sent photos to my family back home, and they were happy to know about this initiative. I also send the photos in the group so that nearby people can relish it,” Huzaifa added.
Launched with the support of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, Furjan Dubai, in cooperation with the UAE Water Aid Foundation and the UAE Food Bank, the campaign is making a tangible difference in many lives. Furjan Dubai’s refrigerated vehicles tour various areas, distributing refreshments to those working outdoors, with volunteers from the local community ensuring timely relief during demanding work hours.
