'I no longer have to worry about my divorce': UAE expats laud new personal status law for non-Muslims

The rowers were overjoyed to see the mammals coming close to investigate
When UAE expat L.M. filed for divorce recently, he was a bit worried about how court procedures would go in the Emirates. However, with the issuance of a new decree-law on personal status on Friday, he is now at ease — like many other residents in the country.
L.M said he has looked at the new law and is happy with the provisions. “The new law is very much in line with what I am used to in my home country,” he said. “I knew I could choose to get my national laws applied but this new decree-law puts my mind at ease.”
This new federal decree-law for non-Muslims in the UAE — which will come into effect in February 2023 — is "a progressive step in the country's legal system", said Emirati lawyer and legal consultant Diana Hamade, founder of Diana Hamade Attorneys at Law.
“As a legal practitioner and an expert on UAE law I am glad to see this step in our legislative system where non-Muslims are not subject to a Sharia-based law," Hamade said.
This new Federal Personal Status Law of seven pages covers marriage, divorce, and inheritance of non-Muslim nationals and expats residing in the UAE. This will regulate marriage conditions and the procedures at the courts and specify the divorce processes that can be initiated jointly or unilaterally.
According to Hamade, the new law is an answer to long-standing concerns of legal practitioners in the country.
ALSO READ:
“The UAE legislator did address the needs of non-Muslims living in the UAE by giving them the option of applying their national laws to their family law matters, in the Personal Status Law 28 of 2005 and then applying the law of their respective marriages through a subsequent amendment. But finally, the long-awaited law is issued and will come into force in February 2023," the expert said.
The new decree-law also organises the procedures for settling the financial claims after divorce, and the arrangement of joint custody for the children. Moreover, the decree-law puts in place the procedures for inheritance and testaments (wills) and proofs of paternity.
Dubai resident Annu George said she was relieved to hear the news.
“A few years ago, a friend’s husband passed away unexpectedly, and it created a few issues for her and her three children,” she said.
“My friend had to then fly in her aged mother-in-law to sign documents so that she could get custody of her children. It was a difficult situation for her to deal with at such a devastating time. Due to the issues, she faced, my husband and I wrote our wills. This new law is definitely a relief for non-Muslims residents.”
ALSO READ:
The rowers were overjoyed to see the mammals coming close to investigate
Since the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa was completed in 2010, a number of other towering structures were built over the past few years
Al Khoury also led a number of national projects, such as the privatisation of human resources services and the domestic helpers' law
This is the second exchange house fined by the Central Bank this week
Khaleej Times reached out to residents that have already started preparing for festive season
The teenager was teased relentlessly by his friends after Argentina’s shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on November 22
Tam Khan was blown away by what he described as a ‘surreal experience’, as he told Khaleej Times later in the day
Seven students of Kings' School, Al Barsha, take part in a unique exercise seeking to bridge a critical gap between education and industry