I miss my mother even after 40 years: Sheikh Mohammed posts touching tribute

The UAE Vice-President has posted a touching tribute to his late mother, Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In the Mother’s Day tribute, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, posted a poem on his Twitter account.

In the poem, he says he misses his mother even after 40 years.

“Children talk about the peace and tranquility they find in their mothers’ faces. But my mother was all peace and serenity,” he says.

Sheikh Mohammed is known to have been very close to his mother.

In his book, Qissati, he talks about how much he loved her. “Like all children do, I assumed that I was her favourite child. One of the greatest things about mothers is that every child thinks she loves him the most.

"As she grew older, I was keen to make her happy. I would always bring back a gift for her whenever I came back from a trip abroad.”

He also recalled the pain he felt after losing her.

"In May 1983, I lost my mother, my beloved, the sight of my eyes. And my father lost his life companion, his love and his friend after sharing more than 40 years with her. My father lost my mother, who never let anyone but her make his breakfast.

"It was a big funeral. Thousands cried for having lost the mother of Dubai.

"As they lowered her body to the grave, I climbed down, too. I bid farewell to her with tears that refused to stop."

