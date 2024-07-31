'I felt lost': How UAE mums survive 'empty nest syndrome' after children leave home

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

"It felt like my life has come to an end’, said Leeza George, a UAE mum who found herself struggling to get out of bed each morning, losing interest in the things she once enjoyed, and almost stopping eating altogether.

When her son Aditya left their home to study Medicine at the University of Sheffield in England, Leeza started experiencing 'empty nest syndrome'.

Empty nest syndrome (ENS) is not a clinical diagnosis or a formal mental health condition like anxiety, experts said. Rather, it is a common and natural experience for many parents, particularly mothers, who need time to adapt to their new phase of life.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Transitions such as children leaving their homes to pursue their education can be particularly challenging for parents, especially mothers. For Leeza, the challenge was was compounded by the fact that Aditya was her only child.

Aditya

Feeling lost and uncertain

“I felt lost and uncertain about my purpose. It’s as though my life has come to an end now that my child is grown up and has left. It was depressing. I felt so empty and missing him was overwhelming."

The chartered accountant recalled spending hours lying in bed, refusing to get up and interact with anyone. "Now that I'm feeling much better, I realise I should have considered therapy, as I was deeply depressed and demotivated," the Indian expat shared. "Whenever I would think of my son, I'd get too sad and start crying. So I watched endless, mindless TV shows to pass the time and avoid thinking about him," added Leeza who took almost two years to completely bounce back to life.

Leeza and Aditya

Upon seeing the change in Leeza's demeanour, one of her friends also recommended joining a social circle that would give her space to share about her feelings and thoughts with like-minded people. "I know that those groups would have been great outlets but I didn’t join any as I was already busy with work." She also added that parents who have recently become empty nesters should definitely use this time to explore new hobbies and pursue what they've always wanted to do.

Leeza

Stark daily routines

Similarly, Sajida Al Bashir, has experienced the same syndromes as Leeza's. "I can still remember the day I dropped my boys off at the airport. They were leaving for Canada for college. As soon as we got home, the house just didn't feel the same. It felt empty," the Palestinian expat recalled. "I told my husband how much I miss their perfume lingering in the house, their arguments, and all the lively noise they used to bring.”

Sajida’s two sons, Amjad, who is currently studying medicine in Vancouver, and Ahmed who recently graduated with from the University of Brunswick, both left the house the same year, just a few days apart.

Amjad and Ahmed

She recalled how the changes in her daily routine suddenly became stark. “I started missing the conversations and laughter we shared in the car while going to school together. We used to come home from school and have lunch together, but all that changed, and my schedule also shifted. Those regular activities became precious moments," said the former teacher that is currently pursuing her PhD.

Sajida with Ahmed and Amjad