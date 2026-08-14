‘I dreamt I would win in Dubai’: Russian seaman becomes millionaire 7 years later

Seven years ago, while on holiday in Dubai with his wife, Andrey woke up after having a strange but very clear dream, he had won a lottery in the city. There was just one problem. The Russian seaman did not even know whether such a lottery existed.

The next morning, he started searching online and came across the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw. That was when he began buying tickets. Seven years later, the dream finally came true.

Andrey, the 49-year-old officer in the marine industry, has won $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion.

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“I had a dream that I won a lottery somewhere in Dubai,” he told Khaleej Times. “At that time, I did not even know about lotteries in Dubai. The next day, I woke up and started checking what kind of lottery there was.”

After finding the Dubai Duty Free draw, he decided to try his luck.

“I started buying tickets a few times every year because I had that dream. It was a very clear dream that I had won,” he said.

But Andrey jokes that he received another kind of prize first. He and his wife had been holidaying in Dubai at the time and were hoping to have another child. Nine months after that trip, their son was born.

“I didn't win the lottery then, but after nine months, I got a son. So that was another win,” he said. His son is now seven, the same number of years Andrey waited for his lottery dream to come true.

Winning call mistaken for scam

Even the moment he discovered that he had become a millionaire did not go as expected. Andrey was in Vladivostok, visiting his father, when Dubai Duty Free tried to contact him on August 12. He had recently been at sea and had left his phone with his mother because he usually has little or no signal while working onboard.

His mother answered the call, and immediately became suspicious.

“She thought some scammers were calling,” said Andrey. “She told me, ‘There was a strange call on your phone. Be careful. Don't accept calls from Dubai.’”

Andrey had another thought. He had previously applied for jobs with companies in Dubai and believed the call might be from a potential employer. “I thought maybe one of my applications to a Dubai company had been accepted and somebody was calling me for a job,” he said.

He called back and instead of discussing a new job, the person on the other end began asking him to check his Dubai Duty Free ticket details.

“At first, I did not understand that he was talking about the lottery,” said Andrey. He eventually checked the numbers, and realised what had happened.

Instead of the call bringing him a new job, it brought him a million US dollars.

‘My life will not suddenly change’

Despite the size of the prize, Andrey said he does not plan to completely change his life. “Of course I'm happy. My life has not been so easy, and suddenly this is a very good present,” he said.

He plans to use much of the money for his three children, aged 14, 10 and seven, particularly for their education. He is also considering giving some money to charity and helping people he knows.

“For myself, I have no plan,” he said. “I think I will continue what I am doing now.”

Andrey said he may eventually stop working onboard ships, but he does not expect to leave the marine industry entirely. He has worked in Dubai before, including twice at Dubai Drydocks when ships he worked on underwent repairs.

Dubai has also become a regular holiday destination for his family. “I visit Dubai almost every year, sometimes twice a year,” he said.

May invest winnings in Dubai

Andrey is now expected to return to Dubai and is considering keeping at least part of his winnings in the emirate. One possibility is buying an apartment that could be used by his children if they decide to study in Dubai.

“Maybe I will buy an apartment for them, so they can stay in Dubai and get their education here in the future,” he said.

For Andrey, investing the money in Dubai would also carry a deeper meaning. “You get the money here and you invest it here,” he said. “Dubai gives you an opportunity, and you give something back. It is like balance.”

He said the winning ticket was also different from some of those he had bought previously because this time he chose numbers that had a personal connection to his life.

His advice to others hoping for similar luck is simple. “Choose your favourite numbers, that are somehow connected with your life,” he said.

For him, the winning journey began long before he chose the ticket. It began with a dream on a family holiday in Dubai seven years ago. And this time, unlike the dream, he woke up a millionaire.