'I don't feel afraid for my family': Watch UAE residents talk about why they feel so safe in the Emirates

The 'Aman Ya Watan' (safety of the homeland) initiative strives to achieve the vision of the Ministry of Interior and its strategic objectives

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 2:07 PM

The Ras Al Khaimah Police's Media Department has launched a new initiative to enhance safety and security of residents.

Called the 'Aman Ya Watan' (safety of the homeland), the initiative strives to achieve the vision of the Ministry of Interior and its strategic objectives.

Colonel Dr Abdullah bin Salman Al Nuaimi, Director, Media and Public Relations Department, Ras Al Khaimah Police said that this initiative included recording and assessing the opinions of residents on safety and security in the emirate and the country.

He added that all respondents in the video clip, which was released in both Arabic and English, confirmed that the UAE and Ras Al Khaimah are considered an oasis of safety.

Watch the video here:

Residents featuring in the video above said that they feel safe in Ras Al Khaimah. Some mentioned specific instances where they felt safe which includes when their family is returning home at night and when a woman is driving late at night.

