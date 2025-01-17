'I couldn't believe it at first': Former Dubai resident wins Dh1 million in Big Ticket draw

Photo: File

A 60-year-old retired accountant from Karnataka, India, who spent 25 years living and working in Dubai, has won Dh1 million in the latest Big Ticket E-Millionaire Draw.

Sundar Marakala is this week’s winner of the Abu Dhabi draw. He lived in Dubai until 2021, and has retired in his hometown with his wife and daughter. Draw organisers said “his connection to Big Ticket began seven years ago. What started as a group activity with office colleagues soon turned into a personal tradition, as he began purchasing entries solo almost every month.”

After getting a call informing him about his win, Marakala said: "It was my first time winning, and I couldn't believe it at first. I was overwhelmed with happiness and excitement but quickly calmed down to ensure it wasn’t a scam. But seeing the UAE number gave me a sense of relief and confirmation.”

About his plans for the cash prize, he said he will share a portion of his winnings with his sister and her family. He added he hasn’t decided what to do with the rest yet.

He also gave advice to participants: “Keep trying. You never know when your luck might strike.”

Sundar Marakala. Photo: Supplied

