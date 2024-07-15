'I come at 2 am': Dubai residents head to night beaches to beat the heat

Jumeirah night beach

Mon 15 Jul 2024

As the summer temperatures in Dubai soar, often exceeding 41°C during the day, many residents are finding respite in the cool comfort of night swimming. The authorities in Dubai have recognised the need for this and have announced the opening of three new beaches for night swimming last year.

Rechel Hoco, a 23-year-old Filipino content creator known as "Rechel in Dubai," is a regular at night beaches. "As an island girl from the Philippines, I'm a beach lover, and I'm glad Dubai has these night beaches," she told Khaleej Times.

Rechel, who has been a resident of Dubai for 1.5 years, said night swimming has become a preferred activity for her and her siblings. "With my work schedule, night is the only free time we have, and the night beaches offer a serene and refreshing environment to unwind."

Rechel elaborated on what she loves most about the night beaches in Dubai. "It is the ambience - it's so quiet, slow, and calming.”

The Dubai Municipality has set up 3800-metre-long night-swimming beaches in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1, featuring bright lighting systems to aid lifeguards in monitoring the swimmers.

Safe, convenient experience

Electronic screens display safety messages to increase awareness among beachgoers. Rechel describes her night swimming experience as “truly enjoyable”. "The water is warm, and there's little to no waves, so you can just relax and take in the calming atmosphere. It's a great way to de-stress after a long day."

Mazen, a 25 year old Emirati, has also embraced night swimming. "Since the beginning of May, I stopped going to the beach during the day because of the heat and the risk of dehydration. One of my friends recommended the night beaches, and it has now become a habit," he said.