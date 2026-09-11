Hunting in Abu Dhabi explained: What and where can you hunt; which licences required

Hunting in Abu Dhabi is not simply a case of being allowed to hunt or being banned from doing so. Where you hunt, what you hunt and the method you use all determine which rules apply — from traditional falconry in open wilderness areas to managed hunting experiences at Al Marzoom and firearm hunting at Telal.

With the 2026-27 traditional falconry season set to begin on October 20, the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) has opened its hunting licence service through TAMM, giving falconers time to complete the process before the season starts.

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Here is what hunters need to know.

If you want to hunt with a falcon

Traditional terrestrial hunting, or falconry, is regulated by EAD under Abu Dhabi's hunting laws and regulations. The current EAD guidance states that licensed falconers may hunt captive-bred houbara bustards only.

It also makes clear that hunting wild animals, birds and reptiles, or disturbing them, is prohibited; the authorised quarry under this system is captive-bred houbara.

The 2026-27 traditional hunting season will run from October 20, 2026, to February 15, 2027. The licensing service was made available through TAMM from August 28, the opening day of ADIHEX 2026, allowing falconers to obtain their permits ahead of the season.

The licence costs Dh127 per season, under Executive Council Chairman Decision No. 88 of 2025.

The system has been in operation for several years. EAD says it has issued more than 12,108 falconry permits across the first five regulated hunting seasons, from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Who can get the licence?

The EAD requirements state that the traditional hunting licence is for UAE citizens aged 18 and above. Falcons used for hunting must be registered with the relevant federal authority, and the licence is issued for a single season.

It is also non-transferable, meaning a licensed falconer cannot simply allow another person to use his permit. The licence must be kept with the hunter while hunting and presented to the competent authority or relevant bodies when requested.

Where can falconry take place?

Having a licence does not mean a falconer can hunt anywhere in Abu Dhabi.

EAD says falconry is permitted in open wilderness areas, provided hunters maintain a distance of at least 2km from main and secondary roads and from specified prohibited or restricted locations.

These include:

natural reserves and protected areas;

forests;

residential areas;

petroleum facilities;

military facilities;

prohibited and restricted areas; and

other specified locations.

Falconry is restricted to the period between sunrise and sunset.

Hunters are also prohibited from driving over vegetation or causing damage to it. Environmental cleanliness is another condition, with littering at hunting sites prohibited.

What happens to the houbara being hunted?

The fact that captive-bred houbara is the authorised quarry is closely linked to one of the UAE's largest wildlife conservation programmes.

Ali Al Shamsi, project manager at the International Fund for Houbara Conservation, said the organisation breeds houbara in captivity, releases birds into their natural habitats and provides birds for controlled hunting programmes in designated reserves.

The organisation produces approximately 90,000 to 100,000 houbara annually across its breeding centres in the UAE and abroad, he said, with the birds returned to their natural ranges.

Al Shamsi said the UAE's houbara conservation programme dates back to 1977, when it was launched under the late Sheikh Zayed, later followed by the establishment of the National Avian Research Centre in Sweihan in 1989 to study, breed and release houbara.

He said the conservation effort is intended to support both the species and the continuation of falconry, which is closely linked to the houbara as quarry.

The breeding process uses artificial incubation and controlled breeding methods, rather than cloning or genetic engineering, with the aim of reflecting natural environmental and genetic conditions, he said.

What if you want a more controlled hunting experience?

Abu Dhabi also has designated hunting reserves where the experience is managed differently from hunting in the open desert.

One is Al Marzoom Hunting Reserve in Al Dhafra. The reserve covers about 200 square kilometres and provides traditional hunting experiences involving falcons and Salukis. It is designed around controlled, sustainable hunting rather than unrestricted hunting of wild animals.

The reserve's hunting programme includes managed houbara, rabbits and other quarry, with animals supplied through breeding and conservation programmes.

Importantly, firearms are not used for the traditional hunting experience at Al Marzoom. For visitors, this means the reserve provides a structured way to experience traditional UAE hunting without simply heading into the desert independently.

What about hunting with a firearm?

This is where an important distinction needs to be made. A firearm licence is not the same as a wildlife hunting licence.

UAE weapons legislation regulates the possession, acquisition and carrying of firearms, while Abu Dhabi's environmental regulations govern the hunting of wildlife.

In other words, having a legally licensed firearm does not mean a person can take it into the Abu Dhabi desert and hunt wildlife.

For members of the general public seeking a controlled firearm-hunting experience, Barari Hunting and Falconry at Telal Resort offers a different model.

“Anyone can” take part in the hunting experience, said Saif Al Salih, hunting manager at Barari Hunting and Falconry, with participants required to be over 18. Younger participants can take part under supervision.

Crucially, hunters do not bring their own firearms. Telal provides the firearms, vehicles and professional hunting supervision for the experience, Al Salih said.

The firearm hunts are also restricted to specific game.

The animals available for hunting are captive-bred, rather than wild animals taken from the desert, he said. The hunting of the reserve's quarry is carried out under the supervision of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi.

This controlled model is one of the key differences between hunting at Telal and taking part in licensed traditional falconry in the open desert.

Can you buy a hunting gun at ADIHEX and then go hunting?

Not automatically.

ADIHEX has separate procedures and guidelines covering the buying and selling of hunting guns.

But purchasing or owning a licensed firearm and being authorised to hunt wildlife are two different matters. The weapons licensing system deals with the firearm itself; Abu Dhabi's environmental regulations determine whether, where, when and how wildlife can be hunted.

So, buying a hunting rifle at the exhibition does not give the buyer permission to take it into the desert and hunt.

What are hunters prohibited from doing?

EAD's rules go beyond simply specifying the permitted quarry and hunting locations.

Hunters must carry their permits, comply with the conditions stated on them, avoid disturbing wildlife and protect vegetation.

EAD has also identified practices such as using devices that simulate bird calls and traps among violations. Such devices can concentrate birds in one location and give a hunter an unfair advantage.

The agency's broader objective is to allow traditional terrestrial hunting to continue while controlling its impact on wildlife and habitats.

Its decision to open the 2026-27 licensing service ahead of the season is also intended to give falconers sufficient time to obtain permits, improve compliance and reduce pressure on the licensing system when the season begins.

So, where can you hunt in Abu Dhabi?

The easiest way to understand the system is to think of Abu Dhabi's hunting opportunities in three categories:

Open wilderness: Falconry

Licensed eligible UAE falconers can hunt captive-bred houbara only, subject to EAD's restrictions on location, timing and conduct.

Al Marzoom hunting reserve: Traditional hunting

A managed reserve offering traditional hunting with falcons and Salukis, with controlled quarry and no firearms.

Telal resort: Controlled hunting

A managed hunting operation where members of the general public can take part in firearm, falcon and Saluki hunting. Firearm hunters use the reserve's own weapons, vehicles and professional supervision, with firearm hunting focused on specific captive-bred game such as oryx and reem gazelle. A managed hunting operation in Al Ain where members of the general public can participate in firearm hunting using the reserve's own firearms, rather than bringing their personal licensed guns.

In conclusion, the system means traditional hunting remains possible in Abu Dhabi, but not as an open-ended activity. The licence, location, quarry and method all matter, with the rules designed to preserve a centuries-old tradition while putting increasingly tight controls around wildlife and its habitat.