Hundreds gather at Dubai's Zabeel Mosque to offer funeral prayers for Sheikh Ahmed

Hundreds of mourners sat reading the Quran quietly inside Zabeel Mosque before the Dhuhr prayers on Tuesday, as they gathered to offer funeral prayers for Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Government officials, businessmen, sportspeople, Al Wasl supporters, employees of ARM Holding were among those present, along with long-time Dubai residents. Some had travelled from other emirates, while others had come from Oman.

Worshippers filed into the mosque, taking up almost all spots. More mourners drove to the mosque, filling up parking spaces nearby — with many having to walk a few minutes to reach the mosque.

Many had arrived early for the prayers, with some present from around 11.30am. Police and security personnel were stationed around the area as people continued to arrive.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum passed away on Monday. He was a member of Dubai’s ruling family and had longstanding links with Al Wasl Club, horse racing and several institutions in the emirate.

Muhammad, an Omani businessman who was already in Dubai for meetings, felt that he had to attend the funeral prayer. He said he changed his plans after learning of Sheikh Ahmed's demise.

“When I heard the news, I felt that I had to attend the funeral,” said Muhammad. “The UAE and Oman share a brotherly bond. It felt like losing someone from our own family.”

The Omani citizen said the relationship between people in the two countries went beyond borders, and attending the funeral was his way of offering his respects.

Remembered through sport

Among those at the mosque was Salem, a sportsman, who remembered Sheikh Ahmed for the role he played in supporting sport in Dubai.

“He elevated sport in Dubai,” said Salem. “Many of us who grew up playing sport and keeping ourselves fit should give him credit for the environment he helped create.”

For him, Sheikh Ahmed's message was not simply about winning competitions. “He spoke about sport as something that builds your health, your discipline and your personality,” he said.

Al Wasl supporters and people connected with the sporting community were among those who came to offer their condolences.

‘He would smile and say salaam’

Away from his public role, some mourners remembered much smaller moments. An employee of ARM Holding, who asked not to be named, said Sheikh Ahmed's simplicity was what stayed with him most.

“I am just an office boy, but whenever Sheikh Ahmed saw me, he would smile and say 'salaam',” he said.

He said their face-to-face interactions never made him feel he was speaking to someone from the Royal family.

“He never made you feel that he was the boss. He was always a leader. He was very good to every employee,” he said.

For the employee, Sheikh Ahmed's humility was something he and his colleagues would continue to remember. “It is not only the company that has lost someone. The UAE has lost a man known for his humility and simplicity,” he said. “These are things we learnt from him and things we will carry forward.”

The funeral prayer was held after the Dhuhr prayer as hundreds stood together to pray for Sheikh Ahmed.

Even after the prayer ended, many did not immediately leave. People remained inside the mosque for a few minutes, offering condolences and embracing one another as the body was taken from the mosque for burial.