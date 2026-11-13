Hundreds attend funeral prayers of Indian twins, 3-year-old who died in Fujairah crash

Hundreds of people from various walks of life attended the funeral prayers for three Indians, two adults and a child, who died in a car accident in Fujairah on Wednesday.

The prayer took place after Friday's Jumuah prayers at the Mohammed Bin Hamad Al Sharqi Mosque in Fujairah. Afterwards, the bodies of 21-year-old Mohammed Asmil and his twin sister Misna Jubin were buried at the Fujairah cemetery alongside that of their nephew, three-year-old Mohammed Fayiz.

Scores of people accompanied the family to the cemetery, many of them taking a quick break in between their working day. Saeed was one such person. “I have known the family for a long time,” he said. “It is really an unbelievable tragedy and I wanted to come and pay my respects. I usually go to a different mosque near my office but today I came to this mosque to the attend the funeral prayers and the burial. I will head back to work after this.”

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Hashim Thangal, secretary of the Fujairah Indian Center, said that the mosque was packed with people. “Close to a thousand people were there to pray for the children,” he said. “I have rarely seen the mosque so full.” He was one of the social workers assisting the family in completing the paperwork and formalities for the burial.

It was on Wednesday night that the accident occurred when the four-wheel-drive vehicle the family was traveling in crashed into a truck. The twins’ mother Arifa, their elder sister Farzana, and Farzana’s two other children — her 12-year-old daughter and one-year-old son were also in the vehicle at the time. All four were hospitalised with varying degrees of injuries. The father of the twins, Siddiq, was not in the car at the time of the accident.

Hailing from the southern Indian state of Kerala, Siddiq has been running Eva cafeteria and restaurant in Fujairah since the late 1970s and is a prominent member of the Indian community in the emirate.

Overflowing tears

One of those who attended the prayer was teacher Ruqsana, who taught Fayiz’s sister. “When I first heard of the news, I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I have a son the same age as Fayiz. My tears wouldn’t stop flowing thinking of the family. When I was pregnant with him, Farsana and I would often check on each other. When you have a child the same age, the death just hits differently. I was an emotional wreck all of Thursday.”

She said that she felt she had to attend the funeral prayers. “I wanted to pray for the three of them,” she said. “Several of my students have also come today. It is truly a loss to the community.”

Earlier in the day, the family were given permission to see the mortal remains of their loved ones one last time. Farsana arrived with a cast on her hand. She also had bruises on her face. Supported by her husband, she made her way to the mortuary of Fujairah Hospital. A few moments later, her mother Arifa also came. The bodies were then transported in an ambulance for the washing and shrouding process.

Officials from the Indian consulate visited the family and assured them of whatever support was needed. One of them told the family that Kerala Chief Minister had personally called him to ask about their condition.