Humans in UAE are the centrepiece of sustainable development process, says Sheikh Nahyan

A digitally augmented workplace accelerates productivity and improves Human Resource Management

Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 9:27 PM

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, asserted that the development of the human capital in the UAE comes at the top of the interests of the rational leadership.

He stressed that the human being in the country is the most precious wealth and has always remained a focus of the sustainable development process that the country is witnessing in various fields.

This came in during the inauguration of the HR Metaverse-themed, "International Human Resources Conference", which was held organised by Blue Ocean Corporation in Dubai.

Sheikh Nahyan also added that the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will continue to succeed in creating a vibrant, balanced and peaceful society that focuses on enhancing the institutional infrastructure and improving the quality of life for all society members.

He remarked that a digitally enhanced workplace accelerates productivity and improves Human Resource Management, adding that organizations should focus on the appropriate development of Metaverse not only for the sake of economic success but also for overall organizational well-being.

Dr. Sathya Menon, Group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation said, “The transition to the digital HR paradigm helps organizations optimize human resources more efficiently through social, analytical, and cloud technologies.”

He further added, “Metaverse is the next revolutionary thing driving the future of workspaces and IHRC aimed at exploring the endless possibilities that people leaders can benefit from.”

The Conference, which took place at the Armani Hotel in Burj Khalifa, saw the presence of several dignitaries like Sheikh Awad Bin Mohammed bin Sheikh Mujrin, Director-General of Emirates Travellers Club; Sheikh Mohammed Sultan M Al Qassimi, Head of Governmental Relations and Follow-up Sub Section, SEWA; Sheikh Abdul Aziz Bin Rashed Al Nuaimi; Timur Abdilghalil, Consul-General of Kyrgyz Republic, and Victor Haruta, Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova among several others.

“This conference has successfully blended the capabilities of HR and technology and explored the intricacies of behaviour in individuals, teams, and organisations, through leading-edge technology and best practices,” said Abdul Azeez, Group Chairman of Blue Ocean Corporation.

The event also witnessed Sheikh Nahyan presiding over the prestigious IHRC Awards that celebrated exemplary leadership from the industry.

While Dr. Jasim Al Ali, Deputy CEO of Corporate Sector and CEO of Happiness and Well-being at Dubai Media Incorporated, and Habib Wehbi, Chairman of W Ventures, won the "Innovative Leader of the Year" award and "Inspirational Leader of the Year" awards respectively, Fatima Obaid Humaid Almheiri, Director of Human Resources at Ministry of Health, bagged the "Leadership in Transformational Excellence" award.

Other awardees included Aysha Sulaiman, Group HR Director of RAKEZ, for "Women HR Leader of the Year" and Balaji Narayanan, Head of Media Buying at BPN Media, for "Strategic Support Leader of the Year".

Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, was awarded the "Most Influential Leader of the Year" for his valuable contribution to empowering businesses and communities.

Mohamed Al Ali, Group Vice Chairman of Blue Ocean Corporation, said, "We are extremely happy and humbled to see the overwhelming response we have received for this mega HR event. We are sure the attendees have gained enormously from the insightful sessions delivered at IHRC 2022 by the top HR and tech minds."

2022 has become the year of Metaverse and given its potential to cause breakthrough experiences, more and more brands are investing in the technology, and Blue Ocean by facilitating new grounds for HR transformation and solutions through this event is headed in the right direction.

About Blue Ocean Corporation: Founded in 1998, Blue Ocean Corporation is an award-winning organization recognized for its excellence, quality, and innovative services. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the group has expanded widely over two decades, and offers premium solutions to clients across diverse verticals – Training, Consultancy, Conferences, Recruitment and Internships. Winner of Superbrands, Great Place to Work, Best Workplaces in the UAE and more, Blue Ocean caters to a diversified client portfolio and has a 100,000+ worldwide alumni community in 12+ countries with a strong presence in the MENA region and the Indian sub-continent.