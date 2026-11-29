On most mornings, people walk through Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) carrying laptops, checking emails and rushing to meetings.

On Sunday morning, they arrived carrying yoga mats and water bottles, took off their shoes and stretched their arms towards the sky. Among those taking to the stage were four humanoid robots dressed in blue Dubai Yoga T-shirts.

Hundreds of residents gathered beneath The Gate on November 29 to mark the conclusion of the 10th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC). After a month of running, cycling, walking and other physical activities, participants brought the challenge to a close by slowing down, stretching and focusing on their breathing.

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The robots caught the attention of participants, many of whom reached for their phones to record their movements on stage.

Nazanin Panjapour, a yoga practitioner and businesswoman, said she had attended the event expecting a morning of yoga but ended up with something else to show her family.

“I expected to see yoga instructors and enthusiasts when I came here, but certainly not robots. My children would have loved to see this. I actually took more videos of the robots than of the yoga session,” she said.

“When the robots came in, everybody started taking photos. We never expected the robots to do yoga and instruct us.”

A different side of DIFC

With the Emirates Towers visible in the distance, rows of yoga mats occupied the space between office buildings. Water bottles and shoes were placed beside the mats as children and adults followed movements demonstrated by instructors on stage.

For Jumana Kubaisi, who was among the participants, the morning offered an opportunity to experience a familiar part of Dubai in a different way.

“We usually come to DIFC for work, restaurants or business meetings. Nobody comes here carrying a yoga mat,” she said.

“What surprised me was seeing hundreds of people sitting quietly together in a city where everyone is usually in a hurry.”

The second edition of Dubai Yoga began at 5.15am with music and wellness activities, followed by a performance by Yogasana champions. Participants also took part in a sound bath, guided breathing exercises and warm-up activities before the main yoga session began at 6.45am.

Yoga instructor Allaoua Gaham and Fabletics ambassador Yasmine Arida led the 30-minute session, which welcomed participants of all ages and fitness levels.

'The real challenge begins tomorrow'

Launched in 2017 under the vision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages residents and visitors to dedicate 30 minutes to physical activity every day for 30 days.

This year's edition, which began on October 31, featured Dubai Ride, Dubai Run, Dubai Stand Up Paddle and Dubai Yoga, alongside fitness activities at parks, beaches and community fitness hubs across the emirate.

However, for some participants, Sunday's gathering was not so much an end to the challenge as the beginning of another.

Alex, a fitness enthusiast, said maintaining the habit of exercising would now depend on residents themselves.

“Everyone celebrates the last day of the fitness challenge, but I think tomorrow is the real challenge. There will be no organised events, no reminders and no crowds motivating me,” he said.

“Every resident has to think, 'I want to see whether I can continue on my own,'” he added