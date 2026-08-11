Meet the Emirati who threw a full wedding for two robots

The groom does not eat, the bride never tires, and their dream honeymoon would take them no further than the UAE.

Bu Sunaidah and Moza were the stars of an unusual wedding celebration that brought Emirati traditions into the age of humanoid robots. But behind the ceremony, from its cultural details to its larger message, was Emirati entrepreneur and technology advocate Yousif Lootah.

Lootah said the wedding was not organised merely as a social media stunt. It was designed to make robotics feel familiar, approachable and firmly connected to Emirati society.

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“The idea came from wanting to do something that brings people together and makes them smile,” Lootah told Khaleej Times.

“It was not simply a funny event. We wanted to show that robots are no longer something distant or complicated. They are becoming part of our lives and our future.”

According to Lootah, an entertaining idea can provide the first step towards education.

“When people smile and engage with an idea, they begin asking questions about robots and artificial intelligence. That is where the journey of knowledge starts, and that was the real objective.”

More than a wedding

Lootah and his team treated the event much like a genuine wedding, paying close attention to the programme, setting and cultural elements.

“The success of the idea depended on the details,” he said. “We wanted to create a different experience that would remain in people’s memories and encourage them to speak about the future of robotics in a positive and enjoyable way.”

The celebration was also intended to show that technological progress and national identity can move forward together.

“We made sure the wedding combined authentic Emirati elements with the spirit of the future,” Lootah said.

“Technology does not erase our identity or culture. It can help us present them in a modern and innovative way. An Emirati robot can reflect the values of our society and remain close to the people.”

Lootah did not reveal the total cost of the celebration, including the venue, dinner and other arrangements. He said, however, that its impact was more important than its price.

“For me, the value of the event was more important than the cost,” he said.

“The objective was not just to hold a wedding. It was to communicate an innovative idea: that technology can be close to society and that robots are not merely machines. They can be used for education, inspiration and spreading a culture of innovation.”

Why Bu Sunaidah and Moza?

The groom was named Bu Sunaidah, while the bride was called Moza – two names selected for their strong connection to the local community.

“We chose the names because they reflect Emirati identity,” Lootah said. “We wanted the two characters to feel familiar to children and families, robots that can speak their language, respect their culture and embody their national values.”

Bu Sunaidah was developed as a sociable Emirati character who is passionate about innovation and comfortable interacting with the public. Moza, meanwhile, represents an intelligent Emirati female robot who encourages learning, creativity and the use of technology to serve people.

Lootah hopes the newlyweds will eventually be joined by other locally inspired robotic personalities.

“Our ambition is for this to become the beginning of an entire family of Emirati robot characters that can inspire future generations,” he said.

Children were the most important guests

Lootah did not focus on the number of people who attended the wedding. What mattered most to him was how they reacted.

“The most beautiful part was not the number of guests, but the scale of the engagement,” he said.

“I saw children, young people and families talking about robotics and artificial intelligence. They were asking questions, taking photographs and smiling.”

For Lootah, inspiring even one future engineer would make the entire exercise worthwhile.

“If we encouraged one child to dream of becoming a robotics engineer, then I believe our message succeeded,” he said.

Food was served as part of the celebration, although the robotic couple could not join their guests at the dinner table.

“The guests enjoyed the food and the atmosphere,” Lootah said with a smile. “Bu Sunaidah and Moza may not be able to eat, but the happiness and smiles surrounding them were the best gifts they could receive.”

Social media reacts

The wedding quickly generated conversation online, with viewers responding to the unexpected union through jokes, questions and speculation about the future.

One comment particularly amused Lootah: “Today, robots are getting married. Tomorrow, they will be our colleagues at work.”

“It made me smile because that future may not be very far away,” he said.

However, Lootah does not believe robots will simply take the place of human workers.

“Robots will not replace people,” he said. “They will work alongside us, assist us and open new areas for creativity and productivity. They can also help improve people’s quality of life.”

A UAE honeymoon

If the robotic newlyweds are sent on a honeymoon, Lootah already knows the destination.

“It would have to be in the UAE,” he said. “Why send them abroad when they are living in the most beautiful country in the world?”

A visit to the Museum of the Future could be followed by a tour of the country’s best-known attractions. But Lootah said the couple’s true journey should have a more educational purpose.

“The real dream is not the honeymoon,” he said. “It is to see the UAE become a global capital for robotics and artificial intelligence.”

“One of their first projects could be an initiative that teaches children how to design and programme robots. That is the future we want to help create.”

What comes after the robot wedding?

Lootah’s plans extend far beyond another unusual event.

He wants the UAE to become one of the world’s leading environments for developing robotics and AI, attracting innovators, companies and universities from across the globe.

“I dream of seeing international robotics championships held in the UAE, specialised centres for developing robots and educational programmes across schools and universities,” he said.

“I want every Emirati student to have the ability to design, program and develop a robot.”

His message to the country’s young people is not to remain passive consumers of emerging technology.

“Do not limit yourself to using artificial intelligence,” Lootah said. “Learn how to develop it, innovate through it and use it to serve your country and humanity.”

“We do not want to be users of technology alone. We want to be its makers.”

Lootah hopes that Bu Sunaidah and Moza will help make that ambition feel tangible, especially to children seeing a humanoid robot up close for the first time.

“My dream is to see robots developed by Emirati hands in every school, university and institution,” he said.

“The UAE has always been a pioneer in creating the future. I believe it can become the best place in the world to lead the robotics and artificial-intelligence revolution.”