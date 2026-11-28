UAE's National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) conducted its first field visit to a number of coastal sites and beaches to monitor developments on the ground following the October oil spill in the territorial waters.

The visit aimed to assess the precautionary measures and humanitarian response implemented to protect members of the community and preserve the marine environment.

The visit focused on the human rights and humanitarian aspects related to the safety of residents, fishermen, and workers in maritime activities. It also aimed to verify the availability of necessary health prevention and protection measures, ensure the safety of water and food supplies, and monitor procedures designed to mitigate any potential impact on the livelihoods of families and coastal communities.

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Dr Salem Suhail Al Neyadi, Chairperson of the NHRI, led the delegation, accompanied by a team of technical specialists. The relevant teams briefed the delegation about the progress of field operations and the efforts undertaken to protect beaches and marine facilities, as well as to ensure the safety of the environment and natural resources.

Dr Salem emphasised that the Institution’s field action stems from its national responsibility and mandate to monitor human rights conditions during environmental crises and emergencies. He commended the swift response and high level of professionalism demonstrated by the specialised national teams in handling the incident from its earliest stages.

He further stressed that protecting the rights to health and a safe environment remains a top priority, affirming that the Institution will continue its monitoring efforts and ongoing coordination with the relevant authorities throughout the remediation process, ensuring compliance with all human rights standards and safeguards that promote quality of life and community stability.

The NHRI will continue its field visits to coastal areas in close coordination with the relevant authorities to monitor the progress of environmental remediation efforts and ensure the continued implementation of preventive measures, thereby safeguarding the rights of coastal communities and the safety of the marine environment.