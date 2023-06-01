Hudayriyat Island launches Night Run: Run Beyond The Sunset

Event aims to reinforce Hudayriyat Island’s reputation as a leading sports destination

Runners can choose from two courses – 3 km and 5 km – that offer a prime view of Hudayriyat’s main attractions. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 1 Jun 2023, 2:39 PM

Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub developed by Modon, is hosting the inaugural edition of the “Night Run”, under Beyond The Sunset series. The community event aims to reinforce Hudayriyat Island’s reputation as a leading sports destination with world-class facilities.

Runners can choose from two courses – 3 km and 5 km – that offer a prime view of Hudayriyat’s main attractions, including Marsana, Heritage Trail, Bab Al Nojoum, and 321 Sports.

Interested participants can register online at my.raceresult.com or gulfmultisport.inphota.com. There will be no registration onsite.