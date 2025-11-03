Plant reefs, preserve heritage this winter: How you can volunteer across UAE

From planting coral reefs deep under the sea to painting public walls in vibrant colors, repairing fishing boats, and offering free medical checkups for workers — a new wave of community-driven volunteering is sweeping across the UAE.

Running from October to December, these opportunities invite residents to give back through hands-on projects that combine environmental care, cultural preservation, and social support.

The Ministry of Community Empowerment, in collaboration with the Emirates Foundation via the Volunteers.ae platform, and several local partners in Sharjah, on October 26 launched the initiative’s first event titled Community-Inspired Schools at Al Ahlia Charity Private School in Samnan, Sharjah.

Mohammed Abdulhameed AlHosani, director of Leadership and Empowerment at the Emirates Foundation, told Khaleej Times that the Seven Opportunities in Seven Emirates programme aims to attract volunteers from all backgrounds and disciplines.

"What distinguishes the UAE is the genuine desire of volunteers — both citizens and residents — to give back to their country," he noted.

Volunteering opportunities within the 7 Over 7 initiative include:

Dubai: Art workshops for people of determination at Kite Beach, celebrating creativity on UAE Flag Day.

Ajman: Free medical checkups for workers in partnership with Khalifa Medical City, reflecting the nation’s humanitarian values.

Ras Al Khaimah: Volunteers assist local fishermen in repairing boats and cleaning coastal areas to preserve maritime heritage.

Umm Al Quwain: Beautification of the Bait Mutwahid walkway through mural painting and landscaping to enhance family-friendly spaces.

Dibba Al Fujairah: Certified divers will plant coral reefs and remove marine debris, captured by underwater photographers.

“The idea is to provide seven different volunteer opportunities across the seven emirates, allowing participants to choose the field that best suits their interests and skills. The initiative will be held annually, with new projects announced each year — ranging from environmental to sports and community activities — based on community needs and volunteer aspirations," AlHosani explained.

Running from late October to December 2025, the 7 Over 7 initiative aims to promote national identity, foster a sense of belonging, and cultivate shared social responsibility, while encouraging creativity and innovation. It is being implemented in partnership with government entities, the private sector, and non-profit organisations.

"Every volunteer is capable of making a difference and contributing without expecting anything in return," he said. "We are committed to ensuring that each emirate has its own initiative, and we plan to expand into areas such as the environment, heritage, and community events.”

The Ministry will announce upcoming volunteer opportunities through its social media platforms @moceuae. Those interested can register via the Volunteers.ae platform.