How UAE's next decade will be run by digital-first natives with 'more productivity'

The next ten years will be completely shaped by a new generation of digitally native individuals who will harness technology to solve the world’s greatest challenges, from climate change to social inequality, a UAE minister said.

Speaking at the opening plenary of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils and Cybersecurity, Omar Sultan Al Olama, the UAE’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, delivered a powerful message of optimism, urging global leaders to adopt audacious visions for the future.

“The next 10 years are going to be shaped completely by the people that are going to be native digitally first,” Al Olama stated. “I think they’re going to have much more productivity than the generations that need to be trained to be online. They’ll be much more informed and they’ll be much more capable. And with that, I think that they will do the right thing.”

He emphasised that the world is often focused on past limitations instead of future possibilities, a mindset that the UAE actively rejects.

“I think we’re looking at the future, unfortunately, through the rearview mirror,” Al Olama said. “And I think we need to drive forward, looking through the windshield and thinking about the best path forward to be able to save the climate, to be able to create opportunities, and to be able to shape the world. That’s the ethos of the UAE.”

Grand vision

Reflecting on the nation’s own journey, the minister recalled how the UAE’s current leadership in AI would have seemed an impossible dream in 1991.

This transformation, he argued, is proof that bold visions, when pursued with conviction, can become reality. “The fear that we have for the future is we don’t have audacious visions for what we can do to solve certain problems." He called for a positive outlook to tackle monumental challenges, like climate change and energy availability.

To illustrate his point, Al Olama pointed to the creation of the blockchain network, an infrastructure project that mobilised over 20 gigawatts of power globally in just 12 years because the incentive was clear.

“What is the incentive for saving the climate?” he asked. “Do I think we can save the climate in 10 years? Absolutely. I know it’s a crazy, big, bold idea, but it’s absolutely possible.”

Addressing fears surrounding AI, the minister offered a dose of data-driven optimism. He cited a recent Axios report showing that AI-generated content has plateaued at around 52 per cent online, debunking predictions of a complete takeover.

“Our predictions for the doom and gloom scenario are not necessarily 100 per cent founded,” he noted, suggesting that market forces and user preferences are naturally creating a balance.

Ultimately, Al Olama said, the UAE’s journey is a testament to the power of a small nation with a grand vision.

He noted how Dubai’s identity has evolved from a business hub to a global center for AI innovation, now “defining the uncharted boundaries of artificial intelligence.

He shared a powerful lesson from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. “If you don’t have a vision, you will be part of someone else’s vision. If you don’t have a dream, you’ll be part of someone else’s dream.”