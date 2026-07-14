How UAE students can study marine life and dairy farming this summer

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has launched the third edition of its Mustadeem programme, giving school students across the UAE the chance to spend part of their summer break working alongside marine scientists, veterinarians and food security specialists.

The programme, which introduces Emirati students to careers in environment, sustainability and food security through field-based learning, returns this year with a new Marine Environment Track, expanding its scope beyond the agriculture focus of earlier editions.

The marine track runs from August 3 to 6 and targets students in Grades 9 to 12. Participants will get practical experience in marine ecosystems, scientific research, water quality monitoring and aquaculture, alongside laboratory activities and field visits. It is delivered in partnership with the University of Khorfakkan and the Sharjah Marine Science Research Centre.

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A second phase, the Livestock and Food Security Track, follows from August 17 to 20 for students in Grades 6 to 8. Workshops will cover veterinary medicine, biosecurity, food quality and dairy production, delivered with the Sharjah Agriculture and Livestock Department and Mleiha Dairy Farm. This track concludes with a hackathon challenging students to develop solutions to real problems facing the sector.

From farm labs to the open sea

Mustadeem, which means "sustainable" in Arabic, was launched in July 2025 as part of the Year of Community. Its first edition, run with Abu Dhabi agri-food company Silal and the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture, took students aged 13 to 16 into soil and water laboratories and crop health workshops. Projects developed by Mustadeem students were later showcased at the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition in Al Ain in April this year.

Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said the programme reflects the leadership's vision of "nurturing a generation equipped with the knowledge, skills, and innovative mindset needed to lead a more sustainable future".

"We believe that building national talent begins by providing students with meaningful opportunities to gain practical experience and explore the strategic sectors that will shape the economy of the future," she said.

The minister described the programme as "a successful model of collaboration between government entities, academic institutions, and strategic partners", adding that empowering young people through hands-on learning is "a long-term investment in the UAE's future and in its continued global leadership in sustainability, climate action, and food security".

Dr Eng Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Sharjah Agriculture and Livestock Department, said the programme gives students insight into the government work environment and helps build national talent capable of developing the agricultural and livestock sectors. Professor Ali Hilal Al Naqbi, Chancellor of the University of Khorfakkan, said raising young people's awareness of marine environmental issues is an investment in the future of sustainability.

Beyond the summer

The ministry said Mustadeem is designed as the start of a longer innovation journey, with participants able to develop their ideas through mentoring before presenting them at the Innovation Challenge and other national platforms.

Registration is open at emiratesagriculture.ae/mstadeem.