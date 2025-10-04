How UAE sends aid to Gaza through land, sea, air over 2 years

The UAE ensures the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need in Gaza through all available means, land, sea, and air, with airdrop operations taking the lead in hard-to-reach areas.

The UAE does not merely send aid; it has implemented initiatives based on the actual needs in Gaza as part of the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, despite the challenges faced in the region, a UAE official told Khaleej Times.

Due to ongoing military operations in Gaza, some areas are in urgent need but difficult to access. Therefore, the 'Birds of Goodness' operation was used as a means to deliver aid to these areas, with supplies being dropped directly where residents need them. Drop locations are identified by volunteers in Palestine who assess and determine the most vulnerable areas.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Mohammed Al Shareef, the official spokesperson for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, noted, “This operation is the most challenging among all, as it was carried out in an active war zone. Yet through coordination, cooperation, and necessary measures, we have sustained this mission for nearly two years.”

“The UAE delivers aid by land, sea, and air, using planes, trucks, ships, and even airdrops to reach areas that are difficult to access,” he added.

Al Shareef further explained, “Whenever possible, aid is sourced locally: if necessary, teams inside Gaza purchase urgent supplies directly from local markets to ensure Palestinians receive their needs promptly.”

Delivery channels

The UAE has relied on multiple channels to ensure safe and efficient aid delivery:

Air: Cargo planes transported urgent relief supplies, with over 680 flights deployed.

Land: More than 7,000 trucks carried aid across Gaza.

Sea: Ships transported over 7,000 tons of relief supplies.

Airdrops: Conducted under the 'Birds of Goodness' operation to reach hard-to-access areas.

The UAE continues to provide unprecedented humanitarian support through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which commenced on November 5, 2023, to assist Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip. The UAE contributed 44 per cent of the total international aid to Gaza, amounting to $1.7 billion. Carried out amid an armed conflict and severe resource constraints, this operation has been a lifeline for thousands.

This aid comes in support of the Palestinian people affected by the war in Gaza since October 7, 2023, following the Hamas attack on Israel. According to Khaleej Times, Israel declared Gaza a dangerous combat zone. By September 2025, Israel had besieged Gaza, forcing over 700,000 Palestinians to flee south in search of safety, while the UN described the situation as a “complete famine.”

Humanitarian Efforts

From planes carrying baby formula to large ships transporting food supplies, from water desalination plants to field hospitals, the UAE has demonstrated that its aid is not temporary relief but part of a comprehensive humanitarian network. The operation highlights the country’s rapid response, diversified assistance, and mobilisation of institutional partnerships and volunteers to reach those most in need, even under the most challenging humanitarian and military conditions.

Al Shareef stressed that UAE humanitarian interventions worldwide are characterised by speed and efficiency. “From the moment an order is issued, the plane takes off, and medical teams are deployed. This reflects the UAE’s rapid and effective response.”

Types of aid

The assistance covers a wide range of urgent and basic needs:

Food supplies for families.

Essential medicines and healthcare items.

Baby formula delivered on special flights for rapid distribution.

Desalination plants producing over two million gallons of drinking water daily.

A field hospital in Gaza and a floating hospital in Al-Arish, Egypt.

Seasonal campaigns such as winter clothing distribution and back-to-school initiatives.

Provision of water wells and other necessities as required.

Volunteers and charitable organisations

Al Shareef highlighted the pivotal role of volunteers, including doctors and specialists, who are selected based on Gaza’s healthcare needs.

Emirati charitable organisations supported these efforts by organising clothing drives for children and participating in seasonal initiatives for needy families. Al Sharif emphasised that all relief operations were conducted in close coordination with local and international partners to ensure aid delivery was swift, safe, and efficient.

Operation Chivalrous Knight has spanned three phases from 2021 to date.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which began in 2023 under the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense, is leading the humanitarian operation.

A 24/7 center has been established in cooperation with charitable foundations, international organisations, and governmental and non-governmental entities, including the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior.