Midnight calls, early logins: How UAE schools moved to distance learning overnight

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Late Monday night, as the UAE announced a shift to distance learning, school leaders quickly mobilised teachers and administrative staff. Many worked late into the night, well past midnight, coordinating behind the scenes to ensure students could log in the next morning without disruption, particularly those in exam year groups.

The decision to revert to online classes came after the emergency warning system was activated on May 4, following detection of Iranian missiles nearly a month after the April 8 ceasefire in the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

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School principals highlighted that the top priorities were to reach out promptly to families, keep learning and assessments on track, and ensure staff were ready for the shift.

Midnight coordination ensures smooth shift

At Dubai British School Jumeira, Principal Lee Hole described a night of intense coordination across teams to get systems and communication channels ready before the next school day.

"The immediate priorities were clear: communicate quickly with families, ensure continuity of learning, and mobilise staff to prepare for a full return to distance learning. This required close coordination across the leadership team late into the evening, with colleagues readying systems, resources, and communication channels for the next morning.

While the late-night nature of the announcement introduced an additional layer of complexity, the school’s strong digital infrastructure and established communication systems ensured that we were able to engage quickly and effectively with our community.”

Even as systems were being finalised, leaders remained on standby for staff queries late into the night. “I eventually went to bed around midnight, but that was to ensure I was available if any questions emerged. The heads of divisions (Primary and Secondary) were still communicating with me about their messages to the community and teams at 11pm, so they were working until around that time."

Seamless return to a live timetable

That groundwork paid off by morning, with students logging into familiar platforms and lessons resuming without delay.

“The familiarity of our online platforms meant that students and families knew what to expect, with live lessons and learning resources resuming without delay," Principal Hole added.

At Nord Anglia International School Dubai, the focus was not just on continuity, but also on maintaining a sense of calm and structure for students returning online.

Tom Douch, Head of Secondary, Nord Anglia International School Dub, said, “When the decision was made to shift back to distance learning, our immediate priority was to ensure continuity and calm. Having been through the previous period of online learning, we were confident that a seamless return to a live timetable was achievable, so that became our central focus.”

However, the timing of the switch added complexity, particularly as it coincided with a critical assessment period for senior students.

Douch added, “What made this transition more complex was the timing. Alongside the return to online lessons, we were in the middle of a crucial assessment window for Year 11 and Year 13 A-level students. With GCSE and A-level exams no longer proceeding as planned, we had moved to a model where students completed formal assessments to generate evidence for final grading.

"This meant that, in addition to teaching, we needed to ensure our entire assessment infrastructure could operate remotely without compromising rigour or integrity.”

Exams conducted electronically

Late into the evening, teams worked across departments to ensure systems were secure, assessments accessible, and communication consistent.

“Late into the evening, our Secondary Leadership Team worked closely with our Examinations Officer, and communications staff to coordinate the switch, while working together with the Head of Primary to give a consistent message regarding learning provision. In practical terms, this involved confirming that all examinations were available electronically, that our online examination portal was fully operational, and that systems for scanning, submitting, and quality assuring student work were secure and consistent," Douch said.

Despite the tight turnaround, schools maintained rigorous academic schedules, with multiple assessments conducted daily and quality assurance processes continuing as usual.

Douch continued, "This preparation has allowed us to maintain a schedule of, on average, three assessments per day for students, mirroring the structure and expectations of a traditional exam period. The timing of assessments remained unchanged, and our moderation and quality assurance processes continue as normal, ensuring all evidence gathered will meet the required standards and be submitted on time.

"The turnaround for staff was, understandably, demanding. Communication needed to be clear, coordinated, and immediate. Messaging was developed collaboratively, with input from across the Senior Leadership Team, the Head of Primary, and the communications team, ensuring staff, students, and parents were informed as quickly as possible and reassured that everything was in place."

Reassuring examination year groups

For students, particularly those in exam years, reassurance and guidance were key.

“That sense of reassurance was particularly important today, especially for our Year 11 students. We have focused on building confidence in the systems and processes, including live support and guidance. One of our mathematics teachers, for example, led an online revision session that not only supported subject knowledge but also demonstrated how to navigate the assessment platform effectively.

"While the turnaround was tight, the experience reinforced the strength of our systems and the adaptability of our community. Careful planning, strong teamwork, and a shared commitment to our students ensured learning, and assessment, continued with purpose and integrity," Douch said.

At Jebel Ali School, Principal Simon Jodrell also echoed the sentiment of a collective effort, with teams working late to realign academic and operational plans.

“Behind the scenes, it was a real team effort. Our leadership team worked into the evening, coordinating across academic and operational areas to realign timetables, particularly in the examination year groups, confirm systems and ensure that our provision was ready to go in the morning.

Despite recent experience, moving from one model of delivery to another requires thought, and flexibility,” added Jodrell.