How UAE helps international money laundering, tax evasion operation to arrest Sanjay Shah

British hedge fund trader was arrested for $1.7 billion tax fraud

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 12:21 AM

A British hedge fund trader was arrested by Dubai police for dividend tax fraud worth $1.7 billion. Sanjay Shah, 52, the alleged mastermind behind the scam, was wanted in Denmark for the past seven years.

In a statement, Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, said: "International crime requires an international response. The arrest of Sanjay Shah, following receipt of an international arrest warrant from the Danish authorities, sends a clear signal of the UAE’s intent to work in close collaboration with international partners in pursuit of international crime.

"For the past two years UAE authorities have worked closely with their Danish counterparts to compile a strong body of evidence in this case.

"There has been 25 legal assistance requests between the UAE and Denmark that have been executed on this particular issue.

"The UAE’s commitment to collaboration is also symbolised in the general extradition treaty signed with Denmark in March 2022. This is one of 37 treaties put in place in recent years and the UAE intends to sign more.

"Through the robust, collaborative structure of partnership, the UAE is determined to disrupt organised crime in all its forms to protect the UAE and uphold the integrity of the international financial system."

A task force of elite officers from the Wanted Persons Department and the Anti-Money Laundering Department tracked Shah’s movement as part of the investigations before his arrest in a Dubai Police raid, said expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs.

Shah who has maintained his innocence ran a centre for autistic children in Dubai which was shut down in 2020 following Denmark’s bid to extradite him.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police has always been keen on maintaining strong, active, and vital communication channels with the world's police and justice agencies to tackle transnational organised crime including financial crimes and fraud.