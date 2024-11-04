How to protect vehicles from theft: RAK Police give tips after recent arrest of masked thief

The Ras Al Khaimah Police have launched a security awareness campaign to educate residents on how to safeguard their vehicles from potential theft.

Residents are advised not to leave valuables visible inside their vehicles. Instead, motorists should carry their belongings with them and avoid leaving engines running or keys inside the car, even for a few minutes. The campaign also cautions against placing spare keys near the vehicle and stresses the need to lock all doors and windows.

To enhance vehicle security, residents are advised to park in well-lit, visible areas, preferably those equipped with surveillance cameras. Installing an audible anti-theft alarm system is also recommended.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police have warned about the risks associated with negligence, highlighting the importance of taking preventive measures to secure vehicles. They also suggest that individuals consider leaving their vehicles with family or friends when travelling or going abroad.

On Sunday, Ras Al Khaimah Police said they had arrested a masked thief responsible for vandalising vehicles and stealing valuables from inside. The thief would smash car windows and steal belongings while wearing a mask to hide his identity. The incident quickly gained attention on social media, with videos and images of the vehicles targeted for theft being shared widely.