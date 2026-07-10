How to modify UAE employment contract: Fees, process, documents required

Has an employee's salary increased? Has their job title changed? Or do you need to update any other details in an employment contract?

In the UAE, employers don't need to start the process from scratch. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) allows businesses to modify work permits and employment contracts quickly and securely whenever employment details change.

The service can be accessed through the ministry's website, smart app and authorised service centres, making it easier for companies to keep employee records up to date and comply with labour regulations.

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As per the Federal Decree-Law No. (33) of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations, the process of modifying employment contracts is governed by the Labour Relations Law, ensuring the protection of both employee and employer rights.

Here's a simple guide to who can apply, the documents you'll need, the fees involved and the steps to modify a work permit or employment contract in the UAE.

What are the conditions?

An employee in a specialised profession or any other profession that requires a license must meet the requirements stipulated in the applicable legislation.

An employer may not modify the terms of an employment contract including salary, job title, or nature of work, without the employee's explicit written consent and in accordance with the approved procedures of Mohre.

Requests to modify employment contract details must be submitted exclusively through the Ministry's electronic systems. Any amendment that is not officially documented and approved by the Ministry shall have no legal effect.

In the event of an occupation change, the new occupation must be consistent with the establishment's activity.

The establishment must maintain a valid license without any registered violations, resulting in suspension of its operations in accordance with applicable laws.

Modification application must be submitted by the establishment's authorised signatory.

Any condition or agreement that violates the provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. (33) of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations shall be deemed null and void if it reduces the minimum rights granted to the employee, unless it provides a more favourable benefit to the employee.

What is the service process?

Log in with the username and password or use UAE Pass.

Submit an application through one of the service delivery channels.

Federal Fees must be paid at the time of application.

The application will be referred electronically to the Ministry for verification of compliance with the requirements and documents.

Shortfalls will be reported to the establishment for completion

After completion of all requirements and documents, modification of the work permit or the employment contract will be approved.

The contract will be approved electronically if the amendment request is approved

Service channels:

Service centre Mohre website Mohre's mobile application Tawseel: Mobile service vehicles that bring official Mohre services directly to your doorstep.

What are the documents required?

Employment contract approved by the Ministry, signed by both the employer and employee

Academic Certificates: A clear certificate bearing the name of the employee, Skill levels (1 & 2) Bachelor Degree or higher is required. Skill Levels (3 & 4) Diploma graduate or higher is required. Skill Level (5) High School Certificate is required. There is no requirement for a certificate for skill levels 6 to 9. Workers who earn less than AED 4000 per month or who do not possess a degree are not considered skilled.

Professional licence issued by the competent authority, example: doctor, nurse, etc. (professional license issued by the Ministry of Health - Department of Health)/ Teacher, teacher assistant (Ministry of Education - Knowledge Authority(Dubai)- Abu Dhabi Education Council- Sharjah Education Council) Fitness Trainer (Youth and Sports Authority)/ Advocate (Ministry of Justice).

How much time does it take?

The process takes two days to be completed, according to Mohre. The customer is notified once the request has been completed. Applicants can follow up on their applications by:

Visiting the Inquiry Service at www.mohre.gov.ae

Mohre smart app

Call Center 600590000

Chatbot service

What are the fees?

Business Centres commission is capped at Dh72

Federal Fees: Dh50

Except for federal charges, the service is free of charge via MOHRE's website and smart app.

The fees above do not include tax and collection charges.