HOW TO IMMIGRATE TO CANADA FROM UAE?
Do you believe that immigration to Canada is easier from the UAE? If Yes, Experience the difference with Growing Globe Immigration
Vinay Sachdeva, chairman of Growing Globe Immigration, along with Sargun Singh, managing director, and Navjot Kaur, Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant, is organising a special one-on-one seminar in Dubai, UAE, from 7 to 10 November. The seminar will help you skyrocket your dreams with the right knowledge and resources.
What is Growing Globe Immigration?
Growing Globe Immigration offers different and most suitable immigration processes for clients. Our founder Vinay Sachdeva, also a Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant and immigrant to Canada, understands the needs of his clients and is committed to helping them achieve their dream of living, working, studying, investing or visiting Canada. Along with Singh, he aims to help people across the world immigrate to Canada. We, at Growing Globe Immigration, believe in fairness, ethics, and values and are honoured to be regulated by the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC).
Who We Are?
We are a global immigration company that is making a mark in every country that we settle in to help people immigrate to Canada - the country where dream turns into reality. Growing Globe Immigration is a team of stupendously talented and hardworking professionals with ample amounts of transparency, who are very much client oriented. Our executive staff has the knowledge, enthusiasm, and commitment that fosters success. Our dedication to creating innovative products and investing in both the company and its people has helped us improve lives in the past.
- Minimizing challenges associated with immigration and visa issuance
- Collaborators from over 25 different countries
- Over 500 success stories and dream fulfilled
- Get support in more than 18 languages
What can you expect in the seminar?
In the seminar, you will be allotted 30 minutes of a free consultation with the Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultants who are flying all the way from Canada to make sure that they bust the myths regarding Canadian Immigration and provide people with the right and useful knowledge.
What does the Growing Globe Immigration deal in?
The Growing Globe Immigration deals with various paths paved to reach Canada, which are as follows:
- Work Permit
- Study Permit
- Permanent Residency
- Provincial Nomination Program
- Atlantic Immigration Program
- Care Giver
- Express Entry
- Family Sponsorship
- Visitor Visa
- Business Visitor Visa
- Business Immigration
- Investment Opportunity
Who should attend this seminar?
Each job profile has its own importance and demand, but here are a few which have immense demand in Canada at the moment:
|● Administrators
|●Healthcare Workers
|● Administrative Assistants
|●Human Resources Managers
|● Accountants
|●IT Security
|● Auditors
|●Investors
|● Bankers
|●Journalists
|● Bakers
|●Lawyers
|● Business Analysts
|●People in Hospitality
|● Business Development Managers
|●Mechanic
|● Carpenter
|●Mechanical Engineers
|● Caregivers
|●Managers
|● Chefs
|●Nurses
|● Cooks
|●Physiotherapist
|●Construction Workers
|●Technician
|●Customer Service Representative
|●Students
|●Doctors
|●Sales Manager (Varied Field)
|●Dentist
|●Software Engineers
|●Data Analyst
|●Truck Driver
|●Esthetician
|●Teachers
|●Electronics and Communication Engineers
|●Visitors
|●Francophones
|●Welders
|●Web Designers
How to book your appointment?
You may reach us by calling on +971585818907 Or By booking an appointment at http://calendly.com/growingglobeimmigration/Dubai
Our offices around the world include Dubai in the UAE, Toronto, Barrie, Brampton, and Mississauga in Canada Jalandhar, Ahmedabad, and Delhi in India
