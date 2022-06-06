How to hire a Private Safe Driver in Dubai
Dubai is known for its celebrations and parties and if you are going to attend one of these events and get drunk, then do not worry about driving back home as you will have a safe driver Dubai to get you back home safely in the comfort of your own car.
The safe driver Dubai service has designated drivers to driver your car. With the private driver service, you will not only enjoy your party night out but also not worry about driving back under the influence of alcohol.
Why Should You Hire a Safe Driver Dubai?
With Dubai’s existing and expanding number of bars and restaurants, we felt that a dynamic and safer transport service was required, taking a cab is advisable. However, if you will choose to get yourself a taxi, it may involve waiting for the taxi driver or queuing up and cost you a considerable amount.
Booking yourself a designated safe driver service is the most ideal way of getting back home after a party. Available any time of the night and day.
Your Car is just awesome. All you need is safer driver Dubai to take you home safely after a party, or for Valet Parking, Car Service Pick-Up/ Drop-Off, RTA Registration Service, Monthly Driver, Weekly Driver, Corporate Driver, School Pickup & Dropoff in Dubai.
Safe drivers have got years of experience in driving executive cars, so we can promise that they will take care of your car with the same care and attention as you have.
Drink & Drive Penalties in the UAE
The United Arab Emirates have Zero Tolerance policies for Driving Under Influence (Drugs, Alcohol, Wine, or any other narcotic). Driving under the influence of an alcohol can get you in jail along with a hefty fine of AED 20,000, 23 black points, and confiscation of your vehicle for 60 days.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Safe Driver
A safe driver service is a service, which provides drivers to the people who don’t want to drive their car or need a private driver to drive their car.
How to book a safe driver?
You can Call or send message on WhatsApp +971 50 353 8317 to book a driver. Or you can book online through website : www.bestsafedriver.com
How soon a driver reaches your place?
We always make sure that our drivers reach the pickup point in less than 30 minutes of your booking.
What are your working hours?
Our drivers are available 24/7 at your service. Call anytime & from anywhere in UAE.
There are quite a few additional benefits to this also. Such as
Maximum Comfort
Get a safe driver and travel in the comfort of your own car.
Reliable
When you invest in a safe driver to take you to or from the airport, you can expect reliability.
Professional Staff
You can expect the top-of-the-line service from your safe drive.
Good Impression
Having a professional safe driver drive your car for your family and friends can make an excellent impression.
Cost-Efficient
Depending on how long you are traveling, getting a safe drive to drive your own car is a lot cheaper than booking a cab or limo.
Conclusion
Don't drink and drive. Just give a call to a safe driver company and they will pick you & your car from the location and drive back to your destination. Whether you need services for a weekend outing, a shopping trip or late-night party you may need a trusted Driver who can take you back home at your chosen time.