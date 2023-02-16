How to claim travel insurance in the UAE: A step-by-step guide

Your travel insurance could be the difference between a good trip and a bad one. But before you go on that trip, make sure you know how to make that travel claim when the need arises.

Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 2:59 PM Last updated: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 3:27 PM

Be it a business trip or a holiday, a lot of planning goes into travellcancellationing. But sometimes, despite the research and the planning, unforeseen incidents occur on journeys that could sour the entire experience. Here is where travel insurance attains importance.

Travel insurance is essential for any traveller, providing peace of mind and protection against accidents, illnesses or other unfortunate events during a trip.

However, filing a travel insurance claim can be confusing and daunting for many people, especially those who are not familiar with the process. In this article, we’ll provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to claim travel insurance in the UAE, making it easier for you to navigate through the process and get the reimbursement that you deserve.

What to consider when choosing a travel insurance policy

There are multiple types of travel insurance policies that you could avail of, depending on your priorities and requirements. Some policies have trip cancellation as their focus, whereas some others focus on baggage and personal effects coverage. With the advent of Covid, nowadays, there are extensive short-term and long-term medical coverage policies that will cover all the related medical expenses, including tests, quarantine costs, etc. If you’re an adrenaline junkie who loves adventure sports, purchasing Hazardous Sports travel insurance for yourself could be hugely beneficial.

Another thing to consider while opting for a policy is the kind of flier you are. Some insurance policies only cover the duration of the trip, whereas if you’re a frequent flier, you could choose a policy that extends its coverage for multiple trips a year.

Making a claim in the UAE can be a relatively simple and straightforward process. However, it’s important to note that each insurance provider may have slightly different policies and procedures, so it’s always a good idea to familiarise yourself with your policy's specific terms and conditions before you travel.

Step 1: Gather your documents

The first step to claiming travel insurance in the UAE is to gather all necessary documents. These include your policy copy, relevant receipts, medical reports in case of hospitalisation/medical treatment during the trip, police reports for theft or burglary etc. In short, all documents that prove your claim. While on a trip, be particularly careful to organise all such documents in a safe, central location. You will never know when you might need to make a claim and it's always better to be prepared and systematic.

Step 2: Contact your insurance provider

In the UAE, there are multiple insurance companies that provide policies with small to very large premiums, while coverage periods range anywhere between 10 days and 365 days. Contact your insurance provider and inform them of the situation. As there are different policy types in the market, some policies might have a deadline until the final day of travel. Some annual policies might also provide emergency medical coverage for multiple trips a year.

This can be done through its website, call, email and even through WhatsApp. Provide your policy number, the date of the incident, and a detailed description of what happened. Your insurance provider will then guide you through the rest of the claims process.

Step 3: Fill out the claim form

Your insurance provider will give you a claim form that needs to be filled out. This form will require you to provide information about the incident, the costs incurred due to it, and any other relevant information that the insurance company may need. Make sure you fill out the form accurately and truthfully, and double-check all the information before submitting it.

Step 4: Submit the claim form and supporting documents

Once you have filled out the claim form, you will need to submit it to your insurance provider along with the supporting documents. This can be done through the company’s website or by email. Again, include all necessary documents.

Step 5: Wait for the claims process to be completed

After submission, you will need to wait for the claims process to be completed. This can take anywhere from a few days to a few weeks, depending on the nature of the incident and the insurance company’s policies. During this time, you may be contacted by your insurance provider to provide additional information or to clarify any details about your claim.

Step 6: Claim reimbursement

If your claim is approved, you will receive the payment from your insurance provider. This payment will be made according to the terms of your policy and may be sent directly to you in cash settlement or bank transfer or to the healthcare provider, airline, or other service providers, depending on the nature of your claim.

Many find the idea of travel insurance unnecessary, but working out the basic steps of filing a claim can not only save you a significant amount, but it can also become a safety blanket and take away the usual stress and hassle that comes with flying. Happy travels!