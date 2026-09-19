Looking for a furry friend? Here's how to adopt a pet from Dubai Municipality

Every pet deserves a safe place to call home — and for some stray and abandoned animals in UAE, that second chance could begin at a Dubai Municipality shelter.

A new integrated shelter at the Birds and Pets Market in Warsan was opened up by the Municipality in July to give animals a safe place to recover, receive care and, hopefully, find a loving forever home. While cat lovers can find a new feline companion at this new facility, Dubai Municipality also has a shelter at Al Khawaneej which accommodates dogs and facilitates their adoption.

The shelters are part of the Municipality's efforts to promote animal welfare and responsible pet ownership, with pets receiving proper veterinary care before being matched with suitable families.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Khaleej Times reached out to the Municipality to understand where these animals come from, what caring for them means, and what the adoption process looks like. If you are looking for a furry friend to take home, here’s how you can adopt from a Dubai Municipality shelter.

1. Where do the cats and dogs at Dubai Municipality's shelters come from? Are these rescues, strays or abandoned animals?

Dogs and cats in Dubai Municipality's pet animal shelters mainly include stray and abandoned as well as rescued and lost and found or surrendered pets which are sourced through Veterinary Control Section of Dubai Municipality and private pest control companies approved and authorized by Dubai Municipality as part of the animal welfare and TNR (trap-neuter-release) stray cat management program.

2. What kind of animals can one adopt from Dubai Municipality shelters? Other than dogs and cats, are there any other kinds of animals that are taken care of?

At present, the dedicated adoption facilities publicly referenced include the Animal Welfare Shelter in Warsan, which currently accommodates cats, and the existing facility at Al Khawaneej Veterinary Clinic, where dogs are accommodated. Dubai Municipality's pet adoption service covers both cats and dogs. Beyond managing these shelters, the Veterinary Services Section provides preventive as well as curative animal health services to livestock and preventive health care services for pet animals.

3. What kind of facilities do the shelters have for taking care of these animals?

The new Animal Welfare Shelter in Warsan includes a Customer Happiness Centre, pre-adoption viewing areas, interactive adoption rooms, a fully equipped veterinary clinic to take care of the in-house animals, an advanced surgical operating theatre, grooming facilities, reception and rehabilitation areas for stray animals, and a facility for reuniting lost pets with their owners after verification.

4. Is every animal at the Dubai Municipality shelters up for adoption?

Not every animal entering the Municipality's care is automatically offered for adoption. Animals are first medically and behaviorally assessed. Some may require treatment or rehabilitation, lost pets may be reunited with their owners, and stray cats are managed through TNR or TNVR (trap-neuter-vaccinate-return) programme and returned to their original habitat. Animals suitable for rehoming are made available for adoption.

5. How can one apply to adopt a pet? Is it an online or an offline process?

Applications can be submitted digitally through Dubai Municipality’s website or through the Dubai Now app. Applicants can browse available animals and review their health and behavioral information before submitting an application. The final procedures include an in-person assessment and receiving the selected animal upon payment of prescribed fees for related services like vaccination and registration.

6. What documents are required to adopt a pet?

Applicants are required to complete the information and identification requirements specified through the adoption service. The final verification is completed as part of the adoption process, and the applicant must attend in person before receiving the animal. The exact supporting requirements are provided through the service application according to the applicant's details.

7. Is there any verification to ensure that the person is suitable to adopt a pet?

Ensuring responsible pet ownership is an important part of adoption process. Applicants must be at least 21 years old and must not have recorded violations related to animal abuse or mistreatment. Prospective adopters are also assessed regarding their understanding of animal welfare, veterinary care, nutrition, and their ability to provide a suitable environment and long-term care for the adopted animal.

8. Are there any fees that one needs to pay for the adoption process?

There is no adoption fee as such. However, prescribed fees for related veterinary services like vaccination and registration are to be paid as part of the adoption process to complete the preventive healthcare and registration procedures before handover.

9. How long does it take to process an adoption application?

An application for pet adoption will be processed within approximately one hour once the required steps are completed. Actual handover may depend on the completion of eligibility checks, assessment, appointment arrangements, and the animal’s readiness for adoption. Collection of the pet can be arranged within two working days once all requirements have been fulfilled.

10. How does the Municipality ensure that the animal is suitable for adoption? What kind of veterinary services are provided?

Animals undergo veterinary assessment before being made available for adoption. Services may include health screening, necessary treatment, vaccination, deworming, microchipping, surgical sterilization, and rehabilitation. Their health and behavioral profiles are also assessed to help match them with suitable adopters. The shelter is supported by an integrated veterinary clinic and surgical facilities.

11. Once the pet is adopted, does the Municipality conduct follow-up checks? What happens if the adopter wants to return the animal?

The adoption programme is based on responsible and long-term pet ownership, which is why applicants are assessed before adoption. Any concerns arising after adoption should be coordinated directly with the Animal Welfare Shelter for assessment and guidance. Returning an adopted animal is not treated as an automatic surrender process and would be reviewed on a case-by-case basis according to the circumstances, approved procedures, and shelter capacity.

12. Can an existing pet owner give up their pet to a Dubai Municipality shelter?

The Municipality’s shelters are primarily intended for stray, abandoned and rescued companion animals and are not designed as a general voluntary surrender facility for privately owned pets. Pet owners remain responsible for their animals and should seek responsible rehoming alternatives if they are no longer able to keep them.

13. Can rescuers surrender an animal to Dubai Municipality's shelter?

Rescued or stray animals should not be brought to the shelter for surrender without prior coordination. Cases involving stray, injured or distressed animals should be reported through Dubai Municipality’s approved channels, including DM Toll free Number 800900, so that the concerned animal control team can assess the case and take appropriate action in accordance with the approved procedures and available shelter capacity.