Lip surgery at 18? How social media is changing UAE teens' self-image

A 13-year-old girl once told her psychiatrist that she wanted to get lip surgery as soon as she turned 18. Her reason was that she felt "normal lips" were no longer attractive.

Mental health professionals said such concerns are becoming common as children and teenagers spend more time on social media, where filters, edited images and influencer culture can create unrealistic ideas about beauty and appearance.

As the UAE moves to restrict social media access for children under 15, experts said that the conversation is no longer just about screen time. It is also about how young people see themselves.

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Dr Shahana Kasim, specialist psychiatry at NMC Specialty Hospital in Abu Dhabi, said she is seeing more children compare themselves with the carefully edited images they encounter online.

"Many adolescents are aware that images online are often edited, filtered or carefully selected, but they still compare themselves to those standards," she noted.

One case that stood out involved a 13-year-old girl who believed she needed cosmetic surgery in the future because the appearance she saw online had become her idea of what looked normal.

Dr Shahana said constant comparison can lead to dissatisfaction with appearance and feelings of inadequacy. “Many children are increasingly imitating adult behaviours — from the way they dress and use makeup to how they present themselves — and, in some cases, are losing a part of their childhood in the process,” she said.

Filters becoming the new reality

Experts said that social media platforms are filled with highly curated images that often do not reflect real life.

Carolyn Yaffe, counsellor and cognitive behaviour therapist at Medcare Camali Clinic, said many young people are under pressure to present a perfect version of themselves online.

"The pressure to create a perfect online presence can be really overwhelming," she said. "Many teens find themselves editing photos, adding filters and sharing only the highlights of their lives."

According to Yaffe, constant exposure to influencers, celebrities, and carefully edited content can make children believe these standards are normal or achievable. As a result, some begin to feel unhappy with their own appearance, achievements or lifestyle.

"This cycle of comparison can affect their self-esteem and overall happiness," she added.

More than just appearance

Doctors said that the impact goes beyond looks and children may begin to measure their value through online approval, comparing themselves not only physically but also socially.

Dr Amir Javaid, director of psychiatry and intellectual disorders and consultant psychiatrist at Burjeel Medical City, said social media can create unrealistic expectations about popularity, success and lifestyle.

"The pressure can be substantial," he said. "Constant exposure to highly curated and often unrealistic content may contribute to dissatisfaction with appearance, reduced self-confidence and unrealistic expectations about success, popularity and lifestyle."

Experts said that many young people start believing that everyone else is happier, more successful, and more attractive than they are, even though social media often shows only the best moments of a person's life.

Chasing an online life

Pratibha Tiwari, emotional intelligence coach and youth leadership development expert, said many children struggle to separate online perception from reality.

"I have noticed that many young people start believing in a false life which is not really true," she said. "Having the latest iPhone, following current trends and doing what is considered cool becomes very important for them."

She said some children become so focused on trends and influencer culture that they lose sight of more meaningful goals such as building skills, exploring interests and developing confidence in the real world.

Helping children build confidence

Mental health professionals highlighted that social media itself is not the enemy. However, children need support to understand that online images are often edited, filtered and carefully presented.

Experts encourage parents to talk openly with children about beauty standards, social media pressures and self-worth.

They also recommend helping children build confidence through sports, hobbies, friendships and activities that have nothing to do with likes, followers or online approval.