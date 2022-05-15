How Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's majlis empowers the UAE

The new UAE President is behind transforming the Abu Dhabi emirate into a vibrant place for culture and creative activities
UAE6 hours ago
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has always been keen to empower the youth of UAE with various skills to shape the country's future.
It was against this backdrop that he initiated the Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations (MBZMFG), a celebration of a collective power to shape the future of the UAE.
MBZMFG aims to provide an innovative and sustainable model to maintain constant communication between the nation's youth and its leadership and ensure all available means and resources are employed to train young Emiratis to create better opportunities for the future.
By connecting leaders with youth around a program of transformative learning experiences, MBZMFG encourages innovative thinking and the professional development of the UAE's next generation of leaders.
Because the future is in the hands of the young, it is critical to support their development, future-proof their skillsets and facilitate their success.
By connecting youth with UAE leaders and pioneering thinkers, MBZMFG builds engagement around core Emirati values and ideas that will shape the future.
The initiative has collaboration at its heart - an inter-generational exchange around a youth-centric program.
MBZMFG also determines the ideal solutions for promoting and accelerating young people's development in various fields and sets the stage for them to contribute to the nation's sustainable development.
The Majlis seeks to engage young people in the nationwide efforts to prepare for the next 50 years.
The President had also established the Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis, which hosts distinguished experts in various fields, politicians, academicians and religious scholars because of his love for dialogue.
The Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis firmly believes in the importance of dialogue, understanding the others' points of view and reaffirming the high value of exchanging ideas in order to enrich debates and contribute to a deeper understanding of and better solutions for the various issues that can impact future societies and human life.
ALSO READ:
Based on this belief, the Majlis has continued to host a distinguished number of selected scientists, thinkers, intellectuals, experts and religious scholars from all over the world every year to express their perspectives and experiences on general public issues and vital concerns related to the requirements of our age, and explore future prospects in a unique intellectual forum, as dialogue and diverse ideas have become the language of civilisation and progress.
Previously, the Majlis has hosted a wide number of high-profile speakers, some of which are Dr Tony Tan Keng Yam, current President of Singapore, he was hosted when he was Deputy Chairman and Executive Director of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation Private Limited (GIC), Chairman of the National Research Foundation and Deputy Chairman of the Research, Innovation and Enterprise Council.
The Majlis also hosted Tony Blair, previous Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Lord Green of Hurstpierpoint, Minister of State for Trade and Investment, UK, Professor Muhammad Yunus, Founder of Grameen Bank and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Mike Pompeo, Former US Secretary of State.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
The new UAE President is behind transforming the Abu Dhabi emirate into a vibrant place for culture and creative activities
UAE6 hours ago
Mohamed has played a lead role in the UAE’s economic transition and has been spearheading efforts to develop non-oil industries
UAE6 hours ago
Sheikh Mohamed has been tirelessly working to achieve a more stable and peaceful Middle East
UAE6 hours ago
His legacy is that of a peacemaker who ended decades-old hostilities and forged diplomatic relations with Israel
UAE18 hours ago
Several closed shops, cancelled cultural programmes to stand with the nation in its sorrow
UAE18 hours ago
The decision coincides with the mourning period for the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan
UAE19 hours ago
She will pay respects to the late leader 'on behalf of the Biden-Harris Administration and the American people'
UAE20 hours ago
'He was a wise and respected leader who will be missed enormously,' the UK leader said in a statement
UAE20 hours ago