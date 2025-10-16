How Sharjah cut rental process from multiple visits to minutes

For Sharjah residents, moving into a new home no longer means visiting multiple government offices. A digital integration between utilities, municipalities, and real estate authorities has not only streamlined services but also generated savings for both the government and residents.

Between 2022 and 2024, the unified digital system linking Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), Sharjah City Municipality, the Real Estate Registration Department, and the Department of Town Planning and Survey resulted in Dh250 million in savings and more than 1.2 million work hours reduced across government entities.

Residents have also benefited directly, saving Dh1 million and more than 79,000 hours through simplified digital processes. This unified system enables residents to complete entire service journeys — such as moving into a new home — seamlessly through a single digital channel. The rental process, which once required multiple visits and lengthy procedures, can now be completed in just a few minutes.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Department (SDD), said the future of government services in Sharjah will be “defined by integration and simplicity, where every experience is connected, seamless, and centred around people.”

In a separate interview, Lamia Al Hussan Al Shamsi, Director of the department, said SDD is showcasing a range of digital projects at Gitex Global 2025. Among the highlights are Digital Sharjah, a unified gateway offering more than 70 government services through a single app; DS Assistant, an AI-powered chatbot that provides instant voice and text support; the Mada Rainfall Monitoring System, an advanced GIS-based solution that tracks rainfall and identifies affected areas to enable proactive urban planning and greater public safety; and the Aqari Platform, a comprehensive real estate ecosystem connecting 19 entities to automate property transactions and improve transparency.

“Whether it’s paying bills, registering a business, or verifying rental contracts, all services are available securely and around the clock. This not only saves time and effort but also supports sustainability by reducing travel, paperwork, and resource consumption,” Al Shamsi said.

In just six months, the Aqari Platform processed more than 2,000 transactions fully online, registering 42,000 real estate units and 1,300 buildings without requiring users to visit any government office. Twelve government service centres now operate entirely through the platform, streamlining processes and boosting investor confidence.

Looking ahead, Sheikh Saud bin Sultan said Sharjah’s approach to digital transformation aligns with wider UAE smart governance goals. “We work closely with federal and local entities to exchange knowledge, align frameworks, and co-develop solutions that serve national priorities,” Sheikh Saud said. “This cooperation enhances national integration, efficiency, and readiness for the future.”

Artificial intelligence and data are also playing a growing role in shaping the city’s future. “In Sharjah, we harness these capabilities to make urban life safer, more sustainable, and more responsive to people’s needs,” Sheikh Saud said. “Our goal is not automation for its own sake, but progress with purpose — using innovation to enhance well-being, strengthen community trust, and ensure that every advancement ultimately serves people.”