How one of the 'bloodiest' matches in history sparked the boxing explosion in UAE

So inspired was Ahmed Siddiqi by the 2005 Corrales vs Castillo thriller in Las Vegas that he opened the Emirate’s first fight club and named it Round 10

By Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Thu 1 Jan 1970, 4:00 AM Last updated: Mon 26 Sep 2022, 9:07 PM

When Diego Corrales dragged himself off the mat to deliver a stunning victory over Jose Luis Castillo in the 10th round of an epic boxing match in Las Vegas, Nevada, back in 2005, little did he understand what impact it would have on a young Emirati boy watching the fight thousands of miles away.

Corrales, a 27-year-old Colombian-Mexican fighter with a hugely impressive record of 39 wins against just two losses, was on the brink of losing his WBO lightweight title to 31-year-old Castillo (52-6-1) after being dealt two blistering knockdowns in the space of a minute.

As he staggered to his corner to retrieve the fallen mouthpiece, Corrales’ coach Joe Gossen yelled at him to go and "get him".

And he did.

Full of renewed confidence a bloodied Corrales mustered all his courage and dug deep into his resources to take the fight to Castillo, a move that brought the sellout crowd at Mandalay Bay to their feet, sensing something special was about to happen.

A hard right hand followed by a flurry of combinations pushed Castillo to the ropes as Corrales went for the kill, landing bombs that forced referee Tony Weeks to step in and end the punishment.

It was one of the most sensational come-from-behind victories that the sport had ever witnessed and till today is regarded as the ‘Round of the Century' in the boxing world.

A lasting impact

Watching the action glued to his television in Dubai was 17-year-old Ahmed Siddiqi who could not believe his eyes. This was unreal, sporting drama like never before.

He was so moved by a fight that had yielded the most incredible ending that years later he opened the UAE’s first professional, specialised boxing gym in Al Quoz, Dubai, in September 2013. He called it Round 10 Boxing Club as a tribute to the epic battle that Corrales and Castillo staged in Las Vegas.

One of the most specialised boxing gyms in the Emirates, Round 10 has helped raise awareness, breed top fighters and develop the sport of boxing among locals and ex-pats. The unpretentious facility offers intimate boxing classes, as well as a full range of conditioning and technique classes for the full-fledged fighter.

The home of boxing in the UAE

“As long as you have the right team, you can achieve anything,” says Ahmed of his beloved gym where he spends most of his time. “At Round 10. It’s all about teamwork. We are the home of boxing in the UAE, a genuine home. We are the pioneers. I’m saying it with confidence but in a very humble way. We are professional. It’s the right boxing mentality that has helped us reach where we are today."

Ahmed, who was born into a prominent Emirati business family, has devoted his life to pioneering the development of boxing in the country. And his efforts have not been lost on the boxing world.

“We are known by the top international boxing promoters from Top Rank’s Bob Arum to Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, they respect us for what we do as the region’s leading boxing management,” says Ahmed.

“In terms of training fighters, bringing top quality coaches, and molding the boxers, this is what Round 10 stands for.”

Where the best fighters train

As the sport of boxing began to grow in the UAE, the value of Round 10 grew even higher.

By regularly conducting fight camps, both locally and internationally the gym helped its boxers gain exposure and improve their skills.

With the guidance from Round 10 exciting young fighters like Sultan Al Nuaimi (8 wins 0 losses, pictured below on the left with a sparring partner) and Fahad Al Bloushi (9-1) have emerged as flag-bearers for other Emirati fighters, and there are many coming through the ranks.

The club also boasts of a very strict process of hiring coaches who share the same passion and values that Round 10 stands for. All the club’s trainers are either current PRO fighters or ex-PRO fighters.

A fine example is a former coach Lasisi Allu Bamdele from Nigeria who enjoyed a successful pro career simultaneously while working at the gym. Lasisi is one of the best fighters in the region and boasts a record 16 fights.

Another role model for Round 10 is Afghanistan’s Hasbullah Ahmadi who joined the club as a teenager and then went on to win the WBC Asian featherweight title last year.

A magnet for celebrities

Round 10 is one of the most visited clubs for celebrity boxers when they are in the UAE with the likes of eight-division Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, and light welterweight sensation Amir Khan from the UK, all dropped by the Al Quoz facility.

Graphics by Raja Choudhury

Pacquiao may have never fought in the UAE, there were talks to stage a mega fight. Irrespective of that, he has had a big impact on the young fighters during his visit to Round 10.

The fighter, who was in town to compete in the Philippines Basketball Association tournament, interacted with the up-and-coming boxers and left behind a lasting impression.

Another interesting visitor was the Chinese National Boxing Team as was the likes of Venezuela’s Jorge Linares, a boxing champion in three weight divisions, Rocky Fielding a former super middleweight champion from the UK, and Olympian Badou Jack.

Ahmed has successfully hosted 21 Fight Nights at the gym to raise awareness among the local boxing community. The sport surely has come a long way, thanks to promoters like him.

Driven by Ahmed’s passion Round 10 also hosts and supports fight events across the UAE and internationally.

letters@khaleejtimes.com