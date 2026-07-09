New 2026 rules: How much gold jewellery can NRIs in UAE take to India?

With gold jewellery in the UAE costing up to 13 per cent less than in India, many UAE residents travelling home this summer are asking a familiar question: how much gold can they legally carry into India?

The issue has come into sharper focus after India introduced significant changes to its baggage rules in 2026, including revised duty-free allowances for gold jewellery.

As the UAE’s large Indian expatriate community travel for school holidays, reunions and the upcoming wedding season, understanding the new limits, declaration requirements and duty rules can help passengers avoid unexpected charges, delays and penalties at Indian airports.

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Here are the key questions UAE residents need answered before they fly.

1. How much gold jewellery can I carry to India duty-free?

Under the new Baggage Rules, 2026, eligible passengers who have lived abroad for more than one year can bring:

Women: Up to 40 grams of jewellery duty-free

Men: Up to 20 grams of jewellery duty-free

The biggest change is that the allowance is now based only on weight, with the earlier monetary value limits removed.

2. Who is eligible for this gold jewellery allowance?

The weight-based exemption applies to:

Returning Indian residents who have stayed abroad for more than one year

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs)

Tourists of Indian origin who meet the eligibility criteria under the baggage rules.

Passengers returning after shorter stays are not entitled to this specific jewellery concession.

3. Can I carry gold bars, coins or biscuits under this allowance?

No. The exemption applies only to jewellery worn or carried as personal adornment. Gold bars, coins, biscuits and bullion are treated differently under customs laws and are not covered by the duty-free jewellery allowance. If you are carrying these items, customs duty and declaration requirements may apply.

4. Has the value limit for gold jewellery been removed?

Yes. Previously, women could take jewellery worth up to Rs100,000 (Dh3,850–Dh3,860) and men up to Rs50,000 (Dh1,925–Dh1,930) subject to weight caps. Under the new rules, these value ceilings have been scrapped, leaving only the 40g and 20g weight limits. This means customs officers no longer need to determine the market value of eligible jewellery for the exemption.

5. What happens if I carry more than the permitted gold allowance?

Gold jewellery exceeding the duty-free limit is not prohibited, but it must be declared and the applicable customs duty paid on the excess quantity. Failing to declare excess gold can lead to penalties, confiscation or other action under customs laws.

6. Should I keep my jewellery in checked baggage?

Travellers are generally advised to carry valuable jewellery in their cabin baggage or on their person, rather than in checked luggage, for security reasons. Keeping purchase invoices or receipts can also help if customs officials seek clarification on the items being carried.

7. Besides gold, what other baggage rule changes should UAE travellers know about?

The 2026 reforms introduce several traveller-friendly changes, including:

A higher general duty-free allowance for most passengers.

Simpler electronic and advance baggage declarations.

Clearer treatment of bona fide personal effects, including personal-use watches.

Duty-free import of one laptop for eligible passengers above 18 years.

Simplified transfer-of-residence benefits for people relocating to India.

8. Why is this change important for UAE residents?

The UAE is one of the world’s largest gold jewellery markets, with prices often almost 13 per cent lower than in India due to lower taxes and a competitive retail market. The removal of the value cap means travellers no longer need to worry about fluctuating gold prices affecting their eligibility for the duty-free concession, making the rules easier to understand and comply with.