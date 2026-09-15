Reached airport with passport nearing expiry? How last-minute renewal helps UAE citizens

Eight minutes: That is how long an Emirati traveller spent at Dubai International Airport's passport renewal counter after discovering, a day before his flight, that his passport had only a month of validity left, short of the six months his destination required. His video, filmed moments after he walked out with a new document, has since gone viral, drawing widespread praise for the service's speed.

For Salma Al Manhali, the scare came with a countdown attached. She had asked an AI chatbot whether travelling with two months left on her UAE passport would be a problem and was told it would be fine. She checked again herself, but the process stalled at the airport counter. "They told me the only solution was to go to the branch inside the airport, and that I had 20 minutes before they could no longer take me and I'd lose my flight," she said.

She ran to the office in Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport, and the officer ran with her, calling ahead on his own initiative, to ask the gate to hold for her. Her passport was ready in under ten minutes. "Thank God for one of the strongest services a country can give its citizens," she said. "In another country, this would have cost us our bookings and our holiday." Her case also flags a newer risk: AI chatbots are increasingly where travellers check passport rules, but a confident-sounding answer is not always an accurate one, and a wrong one discovered at the counter leaves little room to fix it.

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Laila Al Hashmi found out her passport had expired the night before a family trip to Egypt. "I thought the trip was over," she said. Her brother took her passport to the Zayed International Airport, and it was ready the next morning, before the family had even left for their flight. "I was amazed at how fast it was, and the officer was so cooperative throughout," she said. "It shows that our country plans ahead, understands what its people go through, and creates solutions before problems even happen. May God protect our leaders and our government for their efforts."

For all three, a trip that seemed doomed by an expired or soon-to-expire passport went ahead as planned.

How the airport renewal service works

UAE citizens can renew their passports on the spot at dedicated Customer Happiness Centres at Dubai International Airport's Terminal 3 and inside Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, both open around the clock with no appointment required. ICP says the Abu Dhabi service takes under five minutes for expired passports or those with less than six months' validity, with the new document valid for ten years. At Dubai International, the equivalent GDRFA service now takes as little as seven minutes, down from 35 minutes a few years ago.

Since August 2025, citizens have been eligible to renew when a year or less remains before expiry, up from six months previously, a change ICP says reduces the risk of travellers being caught out by destination validity rules.

Why it matters now

The UAE passport retained its position as the world's most powerful in the 2026 Passport Index by Arton Capital, with visa-free access to 138 destinations and visa-on-arrival in 44 more. But the six-month rule that most people think is a UAE law is not one. ICP has urged citizens to keep at least six months of validity before travelling, precisely because many destination countries impose it as an entry condition, not because Emirati law requires it. The distinction rarely matters until the night before a flight.

For these UAE citizens, the difference between a cancelled holiday and a smooth departure came down to minutes.