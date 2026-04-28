How Emirati brothers turned UAE’s Ghaf tree into a nutritional powerhouse

What would happen to the world if traditional food sources suddenly disappeared? That was the pressing question that sparked a remarkable journey for two Emirati brothers, Khalid and Husain Al Hashimi, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. As global supply chains faltered, the brothers looked to their own backyard for answers specifically, to the resilient Ghaf tree, the national symbol of the UAE.



Today, that pandemic-era curiosity has blossomed into a groundbreaking nutritional innovation. Khalid, along with his brother and assistant, Husain, have successfully transformed the Ghaf tree’s seed pods into a superfood that got the attention of the country’s agricultural and food sectors.

“During the pandemic, my brother Khalid and I started thinking about what people would rely on if there were no food sources,” Husain recalled. “Our thoughts immediately went to the Ghaf tree here in the Emirates. We began to wonder if the Hamble plant from the Ghaf had any real benefits.”

A surprising discovery

The brothers then got to work. They began collecting samples of the pods, drying them, and sending them to the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council for rigorous laboratory testing. The council, which Husain noted was incredibly cooperative, soon returned results that left the brothers stunned.

The tests revealed that the Ghaf pod is a nutritional powerhouse. It contains more dietary fiber than chia seeds and boasts a higher protein content than Greek yogurt. Furthermore, the pods are rich in Vitamin C, iron, and essential antioxidants.

Armed with this scientific validation, Khalid and Husain moved their experiments into the kitchen.“This pushed us to research more seriously,” Husain explained. “We dried the pods and incorporated them into various recipes. We even tried making a spread out of it, similar to peanut butter. These were private experiments in our home, but when we shared the results with our family and those around us, everyone — from the youngest to the oldest — was impressed.”

Among their many culinary trials, a specially formulated Ghaf biscuit proved to be the most successful and popular creation.

Overcoming agricultural hurdles

The journey from a home kitchen experiment to a viable product was not without its challenges. Last summer, as the brothers sought larger quantities of the pods to scale up their testing, they hit a roadblock.

When they approached local farmers, they discovered that the nutrient-rich pods were largely undervalued. “Most farmers were just giving it to their farm animals, like goats, as feed,” Husain said. “Some were even burning it.”

Despite these hurdles, the brothers persevered, determined to change the narrative around the Ghaf tree from mere animal fodder to a vital component of human food security.

Future plans

Their hard work recently paid off on a national stage. The Al Hashimi brothers participated in the prestigious Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence award, competing in the category for the best processed vegetable products. Their innovation garnered widespread attention and connected them with industry experts who offered further support.

The momentum continued at a recent agricultural conference in Al Ain, where the public’s response was overwhelmingly positive. “We saw great acceptance and interest,” Husain noted. “About 98 per cent of the people loved the product, and we sold out of all our quantities. People are already placing orders because they are so interested in trying it.”

Now, the brothers have their sights set on a much larger goal,transforming their local Emirati product into a global export that contributes to the UAE’s broader food security strategy. The Ghaf tree is uniquely suited for this mission, as it requires very little water and thrives in the country’s harsh, hot climate.

“We believe the Ghaf tree has other dimensions,” Husain said. “This important tree in the UAE can truly contribute to food security.”

To achieve this, Khalid and Husain acknowledge they need to expand. Currently operating without a large team, they are actively seeking to build a workforce and establish a small manufacturing facility. They plan to collaborate closely with farm owners and official authorities to streamline marketing, coordination, and storage.

In a bid to further integrate the Ghaf superfood into daily Emirati life, the brothers also revealed plans to launch a public cooking competition. “We will announce a competition for people to try cooking with the product in any recipe,” Husain shared. “We are definitely working on making this happen.”