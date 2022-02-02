How Dubai Ruler inspired math professor to accomplish 47-km physical challenge

Lebanese expat took up unique challenge to mark his 47th birthday.

A math professor took up a unique challenge to usher in his 47th birthday– run his age in kilometres!

However, after running for 27km, Haitham Sohl began to feel dizzy and had to stop. But taking inspiration from the words of Sheikh Mohammed, he decided to hop on a cycle at his gym to ‘cycle the remainder of his age’ (20km), and accomplish his goal.

“I have read a lot of books by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed [bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai] . He mentions in one of them how he conceived of the idea of Emirates airline. But this venture, which is a huge success story today, required multiple attempts and negotiations,” said the Lebanese expat.

The UAE resident for 20 years said he got the idea to “run his age” when a friend who turned 29, did it. But at 47, weighing close to 100kgs this wasn’t an easy feat for Sohl.

After days of meticulous planning, stocking up on water bottles, running gels and even ‘success medals’ for himself and his running partners, Sohl was devastated on the fateful day when he felt dizzy as he was approaching Design District. “I hadn’t had dinner the previous evening as I am on a weight-loss programme. I used to weigh 125kg and have come down close to 100kg as I don’t eat late, since it makes me feel heavy. But in hindsight I feel I should have had dinner the previous night and possibly this wouldn’t have happened,”says the professor who has been teaching at the American University in Dubai for the past 13 years.

“For long distances, sportsmen, running enthusiasts and coaches always advise that the body needs enough carbohydrates to sustain and continue with the long run. But I overlooked this fact, even as I was diligently planning other things concerning the run,” he told Khaleej Times.

Despite trying to reduce his pace, jog, and even walk for some time, Sohl just could not push any further. However, instead of returning home disheartened, he quickly thought of a plan. “I had started at 3am with great enthusiasm. I had completed running on the track next to the Burj Al Arab, all the way to Kite Beach and then Dubai Canal. But around Design District I started feeling unwell and felt a loss of balance, I wasn’t ready to give up on all this effort.” Sohl headed straight to his gym and decided to finish the remainder of his target by cycling. “I feel perseverance is imperative even in the face of potential failure. My experiences in the UAE have taught me that if you fall, you must get up again. Failure shouldn’t stop you from trying.

“So, at the gym, I cycled for another 23km and completed 50km on a stationary bike - the extra 3km as a homage for the UAE’s 50th,”he said. “I have vowed to run at least 48km for my next birthday.”