How Dubai Police are helping visually impaired student complete his education

Their support is in line with the ‘My Community … A City for Everyone’ initiative

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 21 Aug 2022, 12:44 PM

The Dubai Police are empowering a visually-impaired student with smart tools and audio programmes so he can continue his education and better his skills. Ali Saleh Ali Sharif, the son of a Dubai Police employee, is a “very ambitious high school graduate who tirelessly works to acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to excel academically and professionally”.

Saif Jumaa Al Falasi, chairman of the People of Determination Council in Dubai Police, said: “We learned that Ali is very keen on pursuing his tertiary education, so we wanted to convey the council's message to him and the people of determination that we are here to support them.”

The police’s support is in line with the ‘My Community … A City for Everyone’ initiative, which aims at making Dubai a friendly city for people of determination. The initiative aims to promote the participation and inclusion of people of determination in the community.

