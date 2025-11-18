From 10 failures to 580kmph: How Dubai built the world’s fastest drone

What looks like a record-breaking moment on Monday began with repeated failure, shattered parts, and a team close to giving up. Speaking to Khaleej Times at Dubai Airshow 2025, First Lieutenant Reem Al Balushi from the Dubai Police Unmanned Aerial Systems Centre described how the world’s fastest drone and breaking the Guinness World Record was born from “one of the toughest engineering challenges" they have faced.

“In the beginning, everything went wrong,” she said. “The temperature, the engines, the weather. We had ten failed attempts. Every time we launched, something failed and the mission had to stop.”

This week at Dubai Airshow 2025, the Unmanned Aerial Systems Centre shared the full story behind that breakthrough, revealing how a small team pushed through repeated setbacks, extreme temperatures and tight deadlines to reach a record no police force has claimed before.

She explained that in one of the early trials, the drone disappeared into the sky in seconds. “It wasn’t just the drone that failed,” she said. “It takes your confidence with it. You go back to zero every single time to understand what happened.”

According to Al Balushi, the biggest challenge was heat, which caused serious stress on the engines and internal systems during high speed flight. “We redesigned, rebuilt and tested again. Every solution came came with a new problem. It felt like we were fighting time and the air itself.”

The team eventually reached a critical moment when they were left with one final drone for the last attempt. “It was the last unit we had. We didn’t know if it would fly or fall like the rest,” she said.

That final attempt became the breakthrough. Battling heat and desert wind, the aircraft stabilised, accelerated, and achieved a Guinness World Record speed of 580kmph.

“With that moment, everything changed,” Al Balushi said. “This wasn’t just a record. It was proof that Dubai Police can design, test, and operate advanced systems that define the future of policing and safety.”

The record-setting drone was developed by the Dubai Police Unmanned Aerial Systems Centre in collaboration with Luke Bell and Mike Bell, international drone specialists known for pushing high-speed flight capabilities.

Dubai Police said the partnership reflects a commitment to innovation in aerial systems and to building technologies that support rapid response operations, public safety, and emergency readiness.

More than a speed record

According to Dubai Police, the project is part of a broader effort to strengthen the role of drones in policing, security, and smart city systems.

The milestone “underscores Dubai Police’s commitment to advancing research and development in drone technology, adopting cutting-edge solutions that enhance safety and support rapid response systems,” the force said in its statement.

The Unmanned Aerial Systems Centre said the achievement aligns with Dubai’s push to become a global hub for innovation, advanced technology and future-focused policing tools.

“Dubai Police is not only about safety,” Al Balushi added. “It is about guaranteeing safety and shaping the future of unmanned policing.”